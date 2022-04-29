To the Community:
Everyone’s Child, a nonprofit that I’m on the board of directors for, is raising funds to support the Ukrainian children who have been orphaned or displaced by the devastating war in their homeland.
To date, Everyone’s Child has raised nearly $1,300 in donations and 100% of the contributions will be transferred to orphanages, shelters, and hospitals across Ukraine.
Please consider giving to the cause. It is because of people like you that Everyone’s Child is able to help the children of Ukraine.
Follow this link to access the fundraiser page: everyoneschild.net/ukraine-children. Please reach out if you have any questions, tracy.guion@gmail.com
And thank you, as always, for your support and your kindness.
Tracy Guion
Formerly of Waitsfield
