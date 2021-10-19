Community members drove in a 26-mile parade from Bristol to Waterbury on Saturday to celebrate the life of David Auclair, who was the victim of a homicide in Hinesburg in 2019.
The event, put together by his sister, Missy Semprebon of Waterbury, raised money for the advocacy organization Autism Speaks, as the cause held a special place in Auclair’s heart, Semprebon said.
David was shot and killed July 11, 2019, in the parking lot of a Hinesburg hiking trail. His wife, Angela Auclair, 47, and step-son, Cory-Lee George, 31 have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are incarcerated as they await trial.
Though a severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning on Saturday afternoon caused many to stay home, the ride proceeded under an open, windy sky, and the rain only started as the ceremony at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in South Burlington, where David is buried, was wrapping up.
“It has been smaller than it was going to be, but it was all the people David would have wanted,” said Semprebon in the closing remarks of the ceremony.
The ride started at Mt. Abraham Union High School in Bristol, where all seven of Auclair’s children attended school. It passed by markers of his life including his childhood home. The ride concluded at the cemetery.
Leading the ride was Auclair’s son, Nick George, who was riding Auclair’s old motorcycle which he has been fixing up since his father’s passing. Along with George, there were three other motorcyclists and five cars in the procession.
During his life, Auclair enjoyed participating in charity rides for The Rolling Thunder, which raised awareness for veteran suicide, and the Autism Ride. According to family members, riding his motorcycle was one of Auclair’s greatest hobbies, which is why they decided to celebrate his life in this way.
To raise money, they were taking donations as well as selling shirts in his honor. As of Oct. 18, they have raised a total of $5,090 to be donated to the organization in Auclair’s name, but are still selling the rest of the shirts, so there is likely more to be raised.
The family hopes for this to be an annual event, but think they will choose an earlier date in years to come, as Oct. 16 had no significance to the family, and people have already started to store their bikes for the winter.
“We didn’t have justice during the funeral and the wake so [today’s ride] brings a little more justice to it,” George said.
Autism Speaks was the recipient of the donation this year, but the family thinks this will change next year. Semprebon said they may possibly donate to the local police department because they have been so helpful in seeking justice for her brother over the past year.
Participants of the ride went back to Semprebon’s house for a small barbeque. This was planned to take place at the Hope Davey Memorial Park in Waterbury, but the forecast caused the event to be moved indoors, where they continued the celebration of David’s life.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
