Finishing fourth grade this year at Brookside Primary School turned into a giant midday ice cream party on the school playground with parents, grandparents, siblings and teachers.
Wednesday’s Celebration of Learning to send off 68 soon-to-be fifth graders was a playful departure from the abbreviated and distanced events the school held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes gathered in groups with their teachers for a sing-along and photos and some brief remarks from school leaders.
With lawn games set up around the upper playground and a Ben & Jerry’s truck parked with scoopers ready to hand out free cones, the ceremony moved along quickly. Students were able to stop by tables to pick up their certificates along with a wrapped book from their teachers then get in line for a treat.
The rest of the school enjoyed an extended recess that even included some hillside water slide fun followed by a visit to the ice cream truck once the fourth graders and their teachers and guests were served.
School co-principals Sarah Schoolcraft and Chris Neville saluted the class and music teacher Elizabeth Carlson played guitar to accompany the students as they sang the Vermont state song.
Schoolcraft in her remarks ticked off the lengthy list of online platforms the fourth graders have mastered as they learned over the past two-plus years relying heavily on online tools during the pandemic.
“These students know more about navigating online school than any one of us did two years ago,” she said.
The focus now is looking ahead to fifth grade and middle school, Schoolcraft and Neville emphasized choices as the students continue to learn and grow.
“Next year, wherever you are a fifth grader, you will have choices. These choices add up over time to make you into the person you are,” Schoolcraft said. “We can’t wait to see the choices you make and the grown-ups you become in the future.”
The principals noted that unlike last year, there are no retirements from the staff as this school year comes to a close.
