Hi, my name is Flora Scott and I’m running for the Waterbury Select Board.
New to the community, I love the church bells, the whistle of the train, summer concerts in the park, the sense of community, neighborly support and Vermont values that have come to enrich my day to day life. I care about the future of Waterbury.
I’ve received encouragement and support to run for this seat and so I am. I want to contribute to that which we all love about our hometown. Recognizing that there are a lot of challenges we face, whether it be the pandemic, housing concerns, employment opportunities or the cost of living — I am a quick-study when it comes to complex problems with moving parts such as financial, regulatory and/or personnel.
Some of the skills and experience I will be bringing to the position will be a knowledge of developing budgets and managing finances based on needs. Establishing financial targets and forecasts. Administratively, I can help with the synchronization of cross functional work and can assist in recruitment and training through competency and skills assessment. I can evaluate and analyze the town’s changing needs while monitoring and updating the town’s evolving goals.
Select me for Select Board.
Flora Scott
Waterbury
