In a matter of hours overnight last Wednesday, Feb. 2, into early Thursday morning, the Percy Farm in Stowe was destroyed by fire.
Crews from eight departments around the region from Bolton to Johnson including Waterbury assisted the Stowe Fire Department after the first call came in around 11:30 p.m. Family on site were able to save a small group of calves but the herd of more than 100 dairy cows perished.
Located at the intersection of Weeks Hill and Percy Hill roads, the farm is familiar to users of the Stowe Recreation Path which runs along farmland. The farm’s corn maze is a popular attraction for visitors and locals in late summer and fall.
In operation since 1930, the farm belongs to the Agrimark/Cabot Cooperative with milk it produces used in making products such as cheese, yogurt, sour cream and cottage cheese at the Cabot plant in Cabot, Vermont.
Fire investigators are now looking into what caused the devastating blaze. Although there was a great loss of life of the animals inside, no people were reported injured.
Farm owner Paul Percy was out of town at the time. He told WCAX Channel 3 News, “It was gone before the fire department got here.”
The dairy farm business has a second location where it can continue operating with the hope of rebuilding on the Weeks Hill site.
The Stowe Community Fund is rallying local support along with a GoFundMe campaign created by Stowe veterinarian Gregg Goodson and his wife LeeLee. “I knew those barns well,” Goodson said. More information is online at gofund.me/f1a1fa38 and stowecommunityfund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.