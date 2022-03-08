To the community:
Recently, the fire department has been confronted with an increase in the number of people parking in front of the fire stations.
Some are from out of town, some delivery people, and some local people. In the last week and a half, we have had three vehicles towed away because they were parked in a manner that would prohibit the fire apparatus from getting to the street had there been an incident. We will continue to have vehicles towed anytime they are parked in front of the stations.
It is simple: Do not park in front of the fire stations.
It does not matter if you are just running up the street really quick, making a delivery locally, meeting the school bus, or going to dinner. There is plenty of parking anywhere around the two stations.
The three vehicles that were towed from Main Street could have gone a little further down the street to park, and those parking in front of the Maple Street station could just as easily park at the recreation parking lot. Thank you.
Gary Dillon
Waterbury Fire Chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.