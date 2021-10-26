Harwood student-athletes headed into playdown rounds on the road to state championships this week. With a mixed weather forecast, fans should check daily schedules should there be postponements.
Tuesday’s schedule had top-ranked Harwood Girls Soccer (12-1-1) hosting No.16 Otter Valley (1-13) in the Division II series. Also Tuesday, 15th-seed Harwood Girls Volleyball (2-11) was scheduled to play No. 2 Champlain Valley Union (12-1) at CVU.
Boys Soccer ranked No. 2 (12-1-1) was scheduled to start D-II playdowns on Thursday against the winner of a first round between No. 15 Lyndon and No. 18 Missisquoi.
Also Thursday, Harwood Field Hockey (2-8-1) in the sixth-seed spot was to play No. 3 North Country (6-7).
In high school football playoffs, No. 3 U-32 Raiders (6-2) with players from Harwood Union was scheduled to host sixth-ranked Spaulding (4-3) Friday at 7 p.m.
The Harwood Union calendar is online at harwood.tandem.co and will have the most up-to-date game times and schedules.
