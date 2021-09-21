The Oct. 2 Household Hazardous Waste Collection for the Mad River Resource Management Alliance has been canceled due to the lack of staff from the event contractors.
Local residents still may bring some of the materials that would have been accepted at the twice-yearly event to the following businesses as a result of Product Stewardship Programs within the alliance.
WATERBURYAubuchon Hardware: Accepts fluorescent lamp tubes, compact fluorescent lamps; oil and latex architectural paint (up to 5 gal. per visit).
Waterbury True Value Hardware: Accepts primary batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt), small rechargeable batteries (less than 2.2 lbs.), fluorescent lamp tubes, compact fluorescent lamps, mercury thermostats and oil and latex architectural paint (up to 5 gal. per visit).
WAITSFIELDKenyon’s True Value Hardware: Accepts primary batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt) and small rechargeable batteries (less than 2.2 lbs.), fluorescent lamp tubes, compact fluorescent lamps and mercury thermostats.
Bisbee’s Ace Hardware: Accepts primary batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt), small rechargeable batteries (less than 2.2 lbs.), fluorescent lamp tubes, compact fluorescent lamps, mercury thermostats, oil and latex architectural paint (please limit the amount to 5 gal. of paint per visit).
Earthwise Transfer Station: Accepts primary batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt), small rechargeable batteries (less than 2.2 lbs.); and used crankcase oil ($4.50/gal.).
In addition, the Chittenden County Environmental Depot located at 1011 Airport Parkway in South Burlington can take all of the material that is normally collected at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection events. There may be charges for disposing of all but the oil and latex paint, batteries, and fluorescent bulbs. The depot accepts a maximum of 20 gallons of paint per visit and you must schedule your visit by calling 865-4663.
The Mad River Resource Management Alliance intends to resume household hazardous waste collection events in May 2022. If you have any questions please contact John Malter at 244-7373.
John Malter is the administrator of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.