The fall high school sports season came to end last week as Harwood Union teams competed in their final contests of the year.
Soccer
Both girls and boys soccer teams ended their state playoff runs in the semifinal rounds last week.
The No. 2-ranked boys fell 1-0 to No. 3 Montpelier on Nov. 2, ending their season with a record of 14-2-1. Montpelier then lost to top-ranked Milton in the Division II championship game on Saturday.
Last Wednesday, the top-ranked Highlander girls varsity squad hosted No. 4 Rice Memorial at home but came up short, 3-1, at the final buzzer. The girls also finished their season with a 14-2-1 record. Rice went on to defeat No. 2 Woodstock, 3-0, for the Division II crown on Saturday.
In an announcement this week, the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association chose its all-star teams in all divisions for the season. Harwood players Tanum Nelson, Louisa Thomsen, Jack Birmingham, Adam Porterfield, and Jordan Shullenburger made the lists on their respective girls and boys D-II rosters.
Field hockey
Harwood field hockey played its last playoff game away last Tuesday as well. No. 2-ranked Lyndon Institute prevailed 2-0 in that semi-final Division III matchup but later fell to the top-ranked Windsor Hornets in the title matchup, 3-0. Harwood, the division’s sixth seed, finished the season at 3-9-1.
Cross Country
On Saturday, Harwood Cross Country took part in the Meet of Champions in St. Albans where Highlander girls dominated once again. The girls took the state Division II title the previous weekend.
Harwood girls finished first with a score of 50 followed closely by Champlain Valley Union with a score of 52. Essex placed third with an 88; U-32 fourth at 107; South Burlington fifth with 132, followed by BFA-St. Albans at 139 7, Rutland at 154, Craftsbury with 189, and Lyndon with 256 points.
Individual performances carried the day to put Harwood on top: Ava Thurston won the girls race in 18:24.1; Britta Zetterstrom finished fifth at 19:29.06; Julia Thurston crossed in eighth place at 20:03.45, and teammates Elisa Clerici (20:18.71) and Celia Wing (21:22.55), came in at 14th and 33rd respectively.
Harwood boys finished 9th in a field of 11 teams, ahead of Burlington and Lamoille. U-32, Essex and BFA-St. Albans took the top three spots.
In a field of 80 runners, Harwood boys scoring points were: Noah Rivera (44th, 17:59.95), Indy Metcalf (51st, 18:15.86), Rye MacCurtain (53rd, 18:23.66), Ebbe Lillis (58th, 18:33.5) and Christopher Cummiskey (61st, 19:12).
