Few birding experiences rival hearing the haunting call of the loon or seeing them glide by in protected coves on a lake. However, for the birds’ protection, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department asks boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer.
“Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, but they face continued threats from human disturbance during the breeding season and ingestion of fishing gear,” said Doug Morin, a state wildlife biologist.
“Many areas where loons nest on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all nesting areas are marked.”
Regardless of where loons are, wildlife experts urge people to give them space when in a boat or on shore.
Also important is for anglers to avoid using lead fishing tackle. Every year, loons die from lead poisoning after swallowing fishing tackle. Lead sinkers weighing one-half ounce or less are prohibited in Vermont, but larger tackle still has the capacity to slough off lead into the environment over time. Morin recommends anglers be careful to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially to not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons.
Eric Hanson oversees the Loon Conservation Project for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in partnership with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. He and his colleagues monitor Vermont’s loon population and have put out game cameras around loon nests to monitor the behavior of people around them. Hanson says most people are respectful of nesting loons but people sometimes inadvertently harm loons.
“Loon chicks can be difficult to see, so we ask motorboaters to note where loon families are and to avoid those areas,” Hanson said. “We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake’ laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests.”
As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into contact with loons. Hanson reminds boaters to avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak, especially loons with young.
“Occasionally a loon will be curious and approach people and if that happens, just enjoy it,” he said. “However, loons that are constantly swimming away from you are stressed and may abandon their young if they feel they are in danger.”
Shoreline property owners also can help protect loons by maintaining appropriate habitat for the birds, including a forested area along shorelines where loons can nest. Having shrubs and trees instead of lawns along shorelines also improves water quality.
Anyone interested in monitoring loons for the Loon Conservation Project should contact Hanson at loon@vtecostudies.org. Volunteers can monitor lakes all summer long with a focus on lakes with loon pairs and nesting.
Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, being held on July 16 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
Learn more about loon conservation and Loonwatch on the Vermont Center for Ecostudies website: vtecostudies.org/projects/lakes-ponds/common-loon-conservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.