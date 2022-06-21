This Friday, June 24, marks the start of early voting for the Vermont primary election and voters can request and cast ballots by mail ahead of the Aug. 9 election day or vote at their municipal offices.
“Early voting options have proven to increase both voter access and voter participation in our civic process,” said Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos in an announcement this week. “Our democracy is stronger when we all vote.”
Vermont voters have been mailed a postcard by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division containing information and instructions on how to request an early ballot by mail. Voters can call or email their town clerk, or they can file a request online at mvp.vermont.gov.
To vote in person, voters may visit their town clerk’s office during regular hours any day from June 24 through Aug. 8. On Aug. 9, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who request a ballot by mail will actually receive three ballots: Democratic, Republican and Progressive. They must only vote one and return the other two unvoted ballots.
“It is important that voters carefully follow all instructions included in their ballot package or they risk their ballot being deemed defective,” Condos’ announcement states.
All early ballots must be returned to the appropriate town clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 9, to be counted.
“In 2020 we saw a record number of voters safely and securely cast their ballots early by mail, in-person at the clerk’s office, through a secure ballot drop box, or at the polls on Election Day,” said Condos. “Whatever voting method you choose, make sure to get out and exercise your right to vote. Your vote is your voice!”
More information on Vermont elections, including resources for voters, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website: sos.vermont.gov/elections.
