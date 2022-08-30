Every good story hour it seems includes a fairy tale that starts with, “Once upon a time…”
Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Bridgeside Books was no exception with fairy tales and much more: sign language, songs, dancing, glitter, and craft time decorating crowns with markers, stickers, crayons, and bling.
The hostesses for the hour were drag entertainers Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer. Katniss told the crowd her toile dress had been chewed on by her cat, bringing a laugh from children in the audience.
Outgoing and full of enthusiasm, the performers read aloud and shared six picture story books geared for children age 7 and younger with positive messages of acceptance and creativity.
As expected, their presentation was interactive. During “Just Add Glitter” by Angela DiTerlizzi and Samantha Cotterill, for example, the storytellers had everyone spreading imaginary glitter as the girl in the story sprinkles her joy. “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It” by Lil Miss Hot Mess, Olga D Dios Ruiz got everyone singing along to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”
From the Elephant and Piggie series, “A Big Guy Took My Ball” by Mo Willems was an audience favorite with Katniss reading as Piggie and Emoji reading Elephant’s lines.
Other stories were “Bodies Are Cool” by Tyler Feder with illustrations of many types of bodies and skin colors; in “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall, a red crayon can only write blue and finds its true color by drawing sea and sky. The fairy tale “King and King” by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland closed the story time ending with a “happily ever after.”
Bookstore owner Katya d’Angelo said she was delighted with the turnout of more than 100 people who ranged in age from 4 months to grandparents.
“I thought it was a fabulous event to bring to the bookstore for people who want to come and see a wonderful performance and experience inclusivity; like someone that might look different than you or sound and act different,” she said.
The event was co-sponsored by The Children’s Room whose volunteers led the craft project and supported with a grant from Revitalizing Waterbury.
Afterward, many young participants posed for photos with Katniss and Emoji before leaving with their decorated crowns.
For those who missed the event, watch for their return next year.
