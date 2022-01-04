To the community:
Each holiday season, Bridgeside Books in downtown Waterbury puts up a special Giving Tree under which customers can place a new book for a child (purchased at a 20% discount). These books go directly to the low-income, at-risk, and rural kids, ages 12 and under, throughout Vermont and New Hampshire whom the Children's Literacy Foundation serves.
Eager young readers - many of whom have never gotten to choose new books for themselves - will carefully select the perfect book for them and cherish it forever. Research shows that kids are more likely to enjoy reading and do more of it when they get to choose their own books. CLiF book giveaways offer a diverse selection of new books for kids to choose so there's something for everyone.
This year, Bridgeside and its generous customers donated 336 new books to CLiF. That's 336 young children who will get a new book thanks to this community's support. It's a gift that can be transformational for a child and can set them on a lifelong love of learning.
Now, even more than ever, kids need books and the entire CLiF team thanks Bridgeside and the Waterbury community for giving the kids we serve this special gift. You can learn more about CLiF's work at clifonline.org.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Erika Nichols-Frazer
CLiF Communications Manager
