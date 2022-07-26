To the community:
Last Thursday at the market, we had an incident where a customer’s dog bit one of our market vendors. She was treated onsite by Waterbury Ambulance EMTs and luckily, she says she is doing OK, though it was quite shocking.
For sure, we love that the Waterbury Farmers Market is a dog-friendly place. But it’s a good reminder that if you’re bringing your dog, please keep your pet leashed and take your pet home if it appears to be agitated.
With lots of wonderful free-range kids running around, and lots of noises, the market can be a chaotic place, and sometimes dogs might have a hard time with that.
In addition, if you’re a dog lover yourself, it’s never a bad idea to ask if you can pet someone’s dog first.
We’re sending lots of good vibes to our vendor and appreciate your help in keeping the market safe for everyone.
Stanley Morse, president
Waterbury Farmers Market
