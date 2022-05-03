Darn Tough Vermont recently announced the promotion of Angelica Taylor to the position of chief operating officer.
Taylor moves into the role after spending the last year as Darn Tough’s vice president of finance. With over a decade of finance experience, she will incorporate her love of the outdoors to execute her new roles and responsibilities on the Darn Tough team, according to the company announcement.
“Having Angelica on board for the last year has really opened our eyes to what she is capable of,” said company President and Chief Executive Officer Ric Cabot in the company news release. “With the results that she has produced in the finance department, I have no doubt that her passion for learning, growing, and leading will play an exciting role in her new position.”
As chief operating officer, Taylor’s responsibilities will focus on finance, IT, and business operations. She will be charged with designing and implementing business strategies to drive extensive and sustainable growth for the Darn Tough brand, the company said.
“Being able to lead and work alongside such a passionate team right here in Vermont has made my entire experience with Darn Tough feel like home,” Taylor said. “My family and I cannot spend enough time outside, and I am excited to utilize my passion and love for the outdoors to help Darn Tough continue to grow and be the best it can be.”
Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree from Campbell University and certifications in management accounting, strategy, and competitive analysis.
Taylor replaces Brent Blevins, who left Darn Tough in March as chief operating officer for more than nine years. He has moved on to Dynapower in South Burlington where he now is vice president of operations. In addition to Taylor’s move, Darn Tough has promoted Maryanne Watt to the position of director of finance, according to a company spokesman.
Darn Tough is based in Northfield with a manufacturing operation in Waterbury. Its parent company, Cabot Hosiery Mills, was founded in 2004 by Ric Cabot.
