Last week, officials at Darn Tough Vermont cut a special sock-lined ribbon to celebrate the company’s expansion as it adds its second manufacturing plant, this one in downtown Waterbury.
About 30 people gathered to hear company leaders talk about how this is one of many milestones for Cabot Hosiery Mills’ popular Darn Tough brand. “We wanted to continue to grow. Our demand is high. Our customers are loving what we do,” said Ric Cabot, president and chief executive of Darn Tough.
The Waterbury location in Pilgrim Park is Darn Tough’s newest facility for manufacturing, offices and warehouse distribution. In total, the space is 70,000 square feet; 30,000 square feet of it is for knitting. The space was previously occupied by Keurig Dr. Pepper, who downsized its manufacturing operation in Waterbury in recent years and finally vacated its remaining office space in the complex in March 2020 when employees shifted to working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keurig recently said it would not return employees to in-person offices in Waterbury.
The former coffee-roasting plant though was up for grabs before the pandemic. “This was all dark and open and smelled like coffee beans, now it smells like socks,” Cabot said.
While many businesses saw a drop in customer demand with the pandemic, Darn Tough experienced the opposite — sales have been higher than ever, company officials said. Darn Tough was deemed an essential business during the beginning of the pandemic to fulfill requests from one of their military partners which allowed them to stay open for operation.
“We’ve had the ability to support people going outside for physical, mental health. Being that company is something that you can’t put a number to,” said Courtney Laggner, Darn Tough’s Brand and Community manager.
The company’s main manufacturing operation is still at its headquarters in Northfield. With both locations combined, Darn Tough now has 318 knitting machines, 270 in Northfield and 48 in Waterbury which will continue to grow as 48 more machines have been ordered from Italy. The new facility should be complete and running at its planned capacity by January 2022, according to Lyn Feinson, VP of Product Design and Development.
Darn Tough occupies the second floor of the now-full building. Other tenants in the commercial complex that formerly housed the coffee operation include beer distribution company Vermont Beer Shepherd; Northern Reliability, an energy storage company; and Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy.
“It’s for us bringing more people into the family. The more people we engage with, the better,” Laggner said.
To make the transition smooth, the Waterbury location is producing socks that they know are their best sellers, while the design and development team continues to work in Northfield to create and manufacture new styles.
So far, the Waterbury plant is running five days a week for 24 hours a day. In the coming months the plan is to increase that to seven days a week. There are three eight-hour working shifts: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3-11 p.m., and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., with a starting hourly wage of $16, company officials said.
The manufacturing floor is lined with rows of hanging spools of yarn that connect to the machines where the socks are made. Knitters are given a couple of rows to oversee, walking around to ensure everything is in order.
Darn Tough employees on hand at last week’s ceremony said they are more than satisfied. “It’s fun. It’s a lot of hands-on learning. You gotta be on your toes, know what you’re doing,” said knitter Conner Premo.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had going to work in terms of feeling support anywhere,” Feinson said.
Company officials said they are getting questions from many customers about whether Cabot Hosiery and Darn Tough will have their annual November factory sale this year. In 2020 it was called off due to the pandemic and, unfortunately, that remains the case this year as well. They said they hope it will return in 2022.
A tradition the company will continue with this year though is Giving Tuesday. On Nov. 30, all the proceeds from the Darn Tough website will go directly to the Vermont Food Bank. The company hopes to contribute enough to pay for the equivalent of 1 million meals.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
