The final week of school saw a surge of COVID-19 cases among fifth-graders at Crossett Brook Middle School, according to school officials.
The middle school logged 19 of the 36 cases reported for the Harwood Unified Union School District for the last week of classes which ended with a half day on June 10.
The school held its eighth-grade graduation ceremony outdoors on June 9 for the second year in a row. Principal Tom Drake noted that the school took advantage of the tent set up for the occasion, using it for multiple other activities including a school band and chorus concert earlier in the week, and other end-of-year celebrations.
The protected outdoor space was a good alternative to being indoors for gatherings given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Drake said. Keeping a sense of humor in the waning hours of the school year, he pointed to the school building as he addressed the crowd gathered for graduation: “When you look over there, you see Crossett Brook Middle School," he said. "I see a petri dish.”
Brookside Primary School Nurse and district COVID-19 Coordinator Allison Conyers said communications went out to families earlier in the week and final school newsletters across the district contained COVID-19 messaging from school nurses for families including where to get tests and vaccines.
The district ended the year having recorded 571 cases where students and adults were contagious while at school. May had the most with 131 cases followed by January with 123 reported cases of the virus, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
-- COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for booster shots and free walk-in clinics are available in the community along with pharmacies and health care providers’ offices. A second booster shot is also recommended for some individuals based on risk and age. Visit the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/faqs#boostershot for more details.
Waterbury Ambulance Service will continue to run its testing and vaccine operation at its station at 1721 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center through June 25. That’s when state-sponsored testing and vaccine sites will shut down.
The Waterbury station offers vaccines 1-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. In addition, it will have staff at the Waterbury Farmers Market for the next three Thursdays at Rusty Parker Memorial Park with vaccines available from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 19, 23, and 30.
Waterbury Ambulance also will have a vaccination clinic at the Not Quite Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m.
The walk-in vaccine opportunities provide immunizations for both children and adults. No registration is needed.
-- Testing sites to close June 25
Waterbury Ambulance Service testing hours through June 25 are Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 1-7 p.m. Thursday 1-5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals can still get a PCR test or up to four antigen test kits for each appointment (there are two tests per kit, for eight tests total), and one LAMP test per appointment. Although it’s recommended to schedule an appointment on the healthvermont.gov website for a PCR test or to pick up the testing kits, ambulance staff said they will not turn away people seeking tests if they have enough to provide.
The Vermont Department of Health advises Vermonters to stock up on free home COVID-19 tests while supplies last and testing sites are open to distribute them. Once state testing and vaccine sites close, tests will be available for purchase through pharmacies. Consumers will need to request reimbursement through health insurance providers for the cost.
Conyers noted that schools will not have free tests to distribute this summer as they did in 2021. Other sources of COVID-19 tests include ordering several free kits through the U.S. Postal Service at: special.usps.com/testkits. In addition, the Barre District office of the Vermont Department of Health (5 Perry Street, Barre) will have free LAMP and antigen kits available for pickup this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.