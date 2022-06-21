The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve with Vermont’s state-sponsored testing sites closing this weekend just as federal public health officials have given the green light for vaccines for the youngest children.
Testing sites such as those in Waterbury Center and Berlin that have been run by Waterbury Ambulance Service will end operations this weekend. Saturday, June 25 will be their last day for administering PCR tests and handing out free home testing kits.
The public is encouraged to visit a testing site to pick up tests while supplies are available.
Mark Podgwaite, executive director at Waterbury Ambulance Service, said his operation will continue its work to deliver COVID-19 vaccines at its station in Waterbury Center and behind Burger King on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will staff a vaccine booth at the Waterbury Farmers Market on Thursdays 4-7 p.m. through August and it will continue at the United Church of Christ in Waitsfield on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July.
This weekend Waterbury Ambulance staff will have a walk-up vaccine booth at the Not Quite Independence Day celebration at Rusty Parker Memorial Park open 3-7 p.m.
Meanwhile, parents of young children ages 6 months through 5 years can look to their pediatricians for vaccine information and shots. According to the Vermont Department of Health, vaccines for the youngest children will be available by the end of June.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on June 18 recommended COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest age group. The Vermont Department of Health estimates that there are about 26,000 children age 6 months through 4 years old in Vermont now eligible for vaccination.
“This is very welcome news for the parents and caregivers who have been waiting for more than a year now for their young children to benefit from a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Vaccines are the safer way to build protection against the virus and help prevent serious outcomes.”
Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for use for the under-age 5 group, according to the Health Department. Pfizer doses are one-tenth the dosage given to adults, while the Moderna doses are one-fourth the dosage.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized to be given to children age 6 months through 4 years in two doses that are three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children 6 months through 5 years in two doses four weeks apart.
Health care providers will begin receiving the vaccines this week, according to the Health Department. “Pediatricians are a trusted resource for parents, and they can answer questions and provide a familiar, comfortable setting for children to be vaccinated,” Levine said.
The vaccine for children will be available through a limited number of walk-in clinics run by the state including Waterbury Ambulance sites and at some WIC offices. Some pharmacies may have children’s doses for those age 3 and older. Information about the vaccine for this age group as well as walk-in clinics will be updated online by the Health Department at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine.
For children age 5 and older, booster shots are now recommended as well. In addition to health care providers, pharmacies have vaccines for older children.
Getting COVID-19 testsThe Waterbury Ambulance Service station on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center will be open to distribute tests and offer vaccinations through this Saturday with hours Wednesday 1-7 p.m., Thursday 1-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After Saturday, it will only be offering vaccines on Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As COVID-19 testing sites close, access to tests shifts to pharmacies, doctor’s offices and online retailers. Kits that were distributed for free now will be available for purchase with reimbursement available through health insurance providers.
The Health Department recommends testing for anyone who has symptoms and for anyone not current with their vaccines after having close contact with someone with COVID-19.
“I encourage everyone to continue using at-home tests when needed. If you do test positive and are at higher risk, please reach out to your health care provider as soon as you can to ask about treatment,” Lavigne said.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider and need to be connected to care can call 2-1-1. The public is encouraged to have some at-home tests on hand in case they develop symptoms. Make an appointment to pick up free tests at state sites before June 25 online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing. Sites are distributing up to four antigen test kits and one LAMP test kit (similar to PCR) per person.
Another source of free tests is a program from the federal government that sends tests by mail. Order online at COVID.gov
