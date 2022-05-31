As COVID-19 cases have yet to taper off in the Harwood Unified Union School District, vaccination clinics are scheduled at several district schools for students, family members and anyone in the community seeking their initial or booster shots.
On Friday, May 27, school officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases for last week — 10 more than the previous week. That brings the total for the month through May 27 to 118 cases, second only to January this school year. School data reflect instances where a student or staff member was contagious while at school.
The school district and Waterbury Ambulance Service are offering several walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone age 5 and older eligible for a vaccine. Booster doses were recently approved by the FDA for children ages 5-11 who received their initial vaccinations at least five months ago. Second booster shots are also recommended for some individuals based on risk and age. Visit the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/faqs#boostershot for more details.
No appointments are necessary and vaccines are free at these clinics:
- Brookside Primary School: Wednesday and Friday, June 1 and 3, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to noon.
- Warren Elementary School: Friday, June 3, from 2:45 to 6 p.m.
- Moretown Elementary School: Monday, June 6, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Waterbury Ambulance Service will continue to run its testing and vaccine operation at its station at 1721 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center through June 25. It offers vaccines 1-5 p.m. daily Monday-Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sundays.
Testing hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 1-7 p.m. Thursday 1-5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
