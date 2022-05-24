Harwood Unified Union School District announced this week that Waterbury Ambulance Service will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various school locations in the coming weeks, starting at Brookside Primary School.
These events will offer boosters and first or second doses to children and adults in the community. No appointments are necessary and vaccines are free.
Boosters are recommended for many people who have completed their vaccine series. The Centers for Disease Control recently approved children ages 5 through 11 years to receive a booster shot five months after their initial vaccination series.
A second booster shot is also recommended for some individuals based on risk and age. Visit the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/faqs#boostershot for more details.
School officials said they expect to add more dates for additional vaccine clinics soon.
The schedule so far at Brookside Primary School is: May 25 and 27, 2:30 to 6 p.m.; May 28, 8 a.m. to noon; June 1 and 3, 2:30 to 6 p.m.; June 4, 8 a.m. to noon.
In addition, a clinic is scheduled for June 3 from 2:45 to 6 p.m. at Warren Elementary School.
And the public is reminded that the testing and vaccination site at the United Church of Christ in Waitsfield will be open this Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Waterbury Ambulance Service continues to run its testing and vaccine operation at its station at 1721 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center. It offers vaccines 1-5 p.m. daily Monday-Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sundays.
