After a rocky week back from the holiday break, local schools were closed Tuesday mainly due to arctic cold weather, but with COVID-19 concerns a close second reason as the state and the local community weathers the strongest surge of COVID-19 cases of the pandemic.
In announcing the first weather-related school closing of the school year on Monday, Harwood Unified Union Superintendent Brigid Nease pointed out that should the weather prevent any staff from getting to school, it could make the difference for being able to open a school given the number of staff absences and an extreme shortage of substitute teachers to fill in.
"From where I sit this evening, I seriously doubt we will be able to staff our buildings tomorrow with the virus spreading and while managing this extremely cold weather day," Nease wrote. "I feel it is safer to make the call now, with the information I have, rather than waiting for morning."
The closure was met by many parents and teachers with a collective sigh of relief as its timing was just a new wave of concern and confusion emerged over the weekend regarding imminent changes to state policy for public schools regarding COVID-19 protocols. As the Waterbury Reader went to press this week, state officials were preparing to announce details in guidance it previewed with an announcement late last Friday from Education Secretary Dan French to school superintendents around Vermont.
The upshot was that the state would be advising schools this week to end weekly surveillance COVID-19 testing of students and staff members and it would shift the focus of rapid antigen tests to distribute to families of unvaccinated children who are exposed to the virus. Details were expected to be announced during the course of this week.
The preview was met with pushback from school leaders, teachers and some parents who have come to rely on the weekly testing of students and staff regardless of vaccination status. That effort, according to school officials, has identified a significant number of COVID-19 infections among those who were not experiencing symptoms, and in turn helped to control virus spread. Rapid tests have been in use for testing unvaccinated children who are in close contact with someone who is positive.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine recently has emphasized that the best protection against the current highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus is to be vaccinated with a booster shot. “The individual Vermonter needs to know if they want to consider themselves really protected, they need to have the booster. Period,” Levine said at the Dec. 21 COVID-19 response press briefing with Gov. Phil Scott.
Yet, many school students have only recently become eligible for the vaccine or the booster meaning only some high school students have potentially received a booster so far.
It was unclear from the new information how vaccinated students and staff would get COVID-19 tests, particularly given the widespread short supply of tests in the community.
French also emphasized the state's directive for schools to remain open without remote learning options this year, putting a priority on in-person instruction. Remote learning days are not to be counted toward a school's required 175 attendance days this academic year, according to current state policy. Students who are home with COVID or in quarantine can receive assignments to make up work but there is no way for them to keep up with instruction in real time with their peers in school.
In a memo to families, staff and the community, Nease over the weekend shared statistics regarding attendance for students and teachers in the first week of January. Staff had 140 absences and students logged more than 1,300 yet all of the district's seven schools managed to remain open.
Nease also revealed a more complete count of COVID-19 cases in the district so far this school year. In all, she said there have been nearly 200 cases since late August and of those, 107 were in December; more than 40 were recorded just last week. That total is about twice what has been publicly reported because the district only reports cases where the individual is contagious while in school, as required by the state.
Nease didn't sugar-coat the forecast, either. "Our primary goals remain: keep our school community safe and schools open if humanly possible," she wrote. "I believe the next 4-8 weeks will be some of the most difficult we have seen since this virus began regarding staff and student attendance."
In order to comply with the state's no-remote directive, Nease said school staff are prepared to shift to prioritizing having enough adults to supervise students rather than continue the regular schedule of learning.
"Being in school is the best place for students socially and emotionally. In addition, they can play and be warm, fed, and loved. Parents can continue to go to work. This may mean missing some classes within a day, more study halls, fun projects, games, movies, sledding, recess, whatever it takes. Classes may double up or change locations," Nease outlined. "Our criteria for closure will shift from whether we can staff our usual schedules, to whether we have enough staff to adequately supervise and manage our students' activities."
The superintendent compared the situation to a rollercoaster ride and thanked families for their "patience and calm as we continue to weather this ride together." She also praised staff and administrators. "The resilience and perseverance I continue to witness daily by our staff and administration are amazing. I am so proud of them."
--- Cases surge
The shifting school guidance comes as the state has experienced thousands of new COVID-19 infections in the past three weeks and even the state's system of testing, providing results and data appeared to be straining with the recent volume. No state update occurred on Monday on the Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. Website message said staff were working to process and post accurate information and that testing results from late last week were delayed.
Following a four-day hiatus from reporting COVID-19 data over the New Year’s holiday, the Health Department last week reported more than 9,300 new cases from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6. The total for Friday, Jan. 7 reported on Saturday was more than 2,600 cases, a new daily record.
Hospitalizations are up markedly since the holidays with 90 Vermonters in the hospital as of Sunday, 19 of those in intensive care. Meanwhile, deaths now number 483 for the pandemic.
Locally, Waterbury’s new cases last week continued to remain high, clocking in as the second-highest week of the pandemic. The state reported 117 new cases for Waterbury in the seven days that ended Jan. 5. That came a week after Waterbury’s highest weekly report of 130 cases on Dec. 29. Waterbury’s total cases for the pandemic now stands at 781.
These case totals reflect testing done at state sites along with results individuals are reporting from home self-tests. State public health officials ask that people report their home test results but it’s not possible to know how many cases are unreported.
Last week’s data also showed the most cases reported of the pandemic for the communities of the Harwood Unified Union School District with 200 total in the six towns combined. Waterbury led the pack with notable increases in Waitsfield which added 39 cases for a total of 183; Warren saw 21 new cases reported for a total of 110. Those counts were the highest for both of those towns for the pandemic.
Among Waterbury’s neighboring towns, Stowe had a record weekly number of cases reported - 137 new cases, bringing the town’s total to 549 for the pandemic. It was several times the earlier weekly record reports of 30 and 38 cases for Stowe logged in December, according to the Health Department data.
The town-by-town case numbers and rolling averages are online on the Health Department website in the COVID in Communities section.
--- Testing continues
Daily testing continues at the Waterbury Ambulance Service station at 1727 Guptil Road. Hours are: Mon., Tues., Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Weds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thurs., Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ambulance Service Director Mark Podgwaite said appointments are highly recommended given the recent uptick in testing demand, but walk-ins would be accommodated.
--- Booster shots
Federal approvals were finalized last week for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for 12-15-year-olds. Many adolescents in this age group were vaccinated in early summer and are now eligible for the booster. New guidelines were issued regarding timing the booster with it now being recommended five months following the second shot in the series. The new five-month wait time for a booster shot also applies to anyone 18 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments for free boosters are available at most pharmacies, state vaccine clinics and doctors' offices. No school-based vaccine clinics have been announced yet. More information about vaccine appointments is online at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
--- ‘Tests for Tots’
State officials last week announced a COVID-19 testing program aimed at young children, dubbed “Tests for Tots.” The effort will provide rapid antigen test kits to regulated child care providers who need to enroll in the program. The tests are meant to be used similarly as in K-12 schools when a student or staff member tests positive and close contacts need to quarantine and test.
The program will provide home tests for children ages 2-5 as well as for child care program staff. The tests are not approved for use in children under age 2. More information for providers is online on the state Child Development Division website.
--- Pilot program
A new program was announced this week to bring Vermonters closer to receiving home antigen testing kits through the mail. Gov. Phil Scott's office announced that Vermont will work with the National Institutes of Health as part of a pilot program to roll out a new nationwide system where people may order free home test kits online that will be delivered by mail. The pilot program has 500,000 rapid tests allocated for Vermont, Scott said.
The announcement said this program is similar to what President Joe Biden announced recently but it is separate from the national effort expected to be in place by later this month.
Scott cautioned that this initial effort has a limited supply and it is considered a trial program. “As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges, the number of kits each household can order will be limited, it could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly,” he said.
To participate, Vermonters will need to provide their name and address. The state will announce additional details on how to order soon. Other partners in the program are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, test manufacturer Quidel, and healthcare technology company CareEvolution.
--- For sports fans
The Harwood Union school district announced several changes in its policy for home athletic events last week. First it said no spectators would be allowed starting Jan. 5. But that was amended later to say that school officials were working on a plan to allow limited attendance for family members of student athletes.
More details were expected on that this week with a goal of allowing each student athlete four tickets per game or competition for their family members to use.
Harwood Athletic Director Chris Langevin reminds fans that some high school sporting events are available via livestream services. Junior varsity and varsity home basketball games are streamed live on the NFHS Network ($10.99/month). Varsity hockey games are streamed live on LiveBarn ($18.95/month, and the Ice Center has a 10% discount code on its website). Mad River TV staffs some home games for occasional coverage as well.
Langevin said given the circumstances, he considers allowing spectators on a limited basis to be a privilege. “The reasoning for limiting fans is so there is room for people to space out more,” he explained. “So when you come to the games, remember to mask up, find a space for your family, cheer, be positive, and Go Highlanders!”
