Barely into the new year two weeks and the COVID-19 pandemic is setting new records across the nation, in Vermont, and locally in Waterbury and its neighboring communities.
New case counts though last week reached levels unseen to date in the pandemic that’s nearly two years old. For Waterbury, that meant 286 new cases recorded in the seven days ending Jan. 12, according to the latest Vermont Department of Health data released on Friday.
In Vermont, new daily case reports have exceeded 2,000 on several occasions recently with the highest single-day total recorded at 2,295 cases for Jan. 13, according to the Health Department.
On Tuesday, cases for Sunday and the Monday holiday were reported at 806 and 715 respectively and deaths stood at 499.
Hospitals around the state are straining as the number of COVID-19 patients reached 116 on Tuesday with roughly two dozen in intensive care. Like many businesses and schools, hospitals are scrambling to manage staffing levels as health care workers themselves are out sick or caring for sick family members.
The state’s largest hospital, University of Vermont Medical Center, recently implemented its emergency staffing plan whereby it is shifting staff to meet the most important needs, putting personnel in different departments and possibly leaving other areas temporarily short-handed.
Midweek the hospital reported more than 400 staff were out of work themselves.
Rutland Regional Hospital this week reported it was very close to reaching its intensive care unit capacity with half the patients there being treated for COVID-19.
Local numbersAccording to the latest state Health Department community case update, Waterbury recorded roughly a quarter of all of its COVID-19 cases in the past week.
The most recent update covering the period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12 listed Waterbury with a total of 1,067 cases for the pandemic. That’s up 286 over the previous week and the highest one-week total to date. The previous one-week high was 130 cases reported on Dec. 29 which shot up from just 41 cases reported Dec. 22.
Other local statistics:
There were 142 new cases reported for Stowe for a pandemic total of 691.
In the communities of the Harwood Unified Union School District, 378 new cases were reported. After Waterbury, the next highest weekly totals were 53 cases reported for Waitsfield and 21 in Warren.
In Central Vermont, new record high case counts were reported in numerous communities. Barre City last week had 434 cases reported for a pandemic total of 2,611; Barre Town added 52 for a total of 366; Montpelier saw 174 new cases for a total of 833.
Community adjustmentsIn the Waterbury community, various businesses and organizations have been adjusting operations to remain open while managing the impacts of the recent virus surge. Here are a few examples from this past week:
The Waterbury Area Senior Center has paused congregate lunchtime meals for two weeks. Seniors may sign up to be added to the Meals on Wheels free delivery list. The center said it hoped to resume in-person meals on Friday, Jan. 28. Check with the center by phone or its Facebook page for updates.
The Waterbury Public Library has postponed some of its in-person programming such as preschool storytimes and a live music event. Other presentations will be conducted online via Zoom. Check the library website for the most up-to-date information.
More businesses are asking patrons to wear masks indoors to curb virus spread among customers and staff. In a message on social media this week, Jimmz Pizza in Waterbury Center said: “Jimmz Pizza is asking everyone to wear a mask when inside the building except if seated at one of our few tables. Thanks for understanding. Hopefully Covid numbers will go down soon and we can go back to no masks.”
Tests by mailState-supported PCR testing continues at sites around Vermont including daily testing at the Waterbury Ambulance station located at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
Some changes have also occurred recently at the testing site in Berlin run by Waterbury Ambulance. The site on the Barre-Montpelier Road behind Burger King has moved to appointment-only testing. A second testing location has been opened nearby at the Berlin Mall for individuals to walk in without an appointment. Both sites have daily hours listed on the state testing location website.
While the system has been running relatively smoothly with results available within 24-36 hours, significant delays occurred recently where people waited days for information on their tests. The state system reporting daily cases based on testing paused for several days as data was sorted and categorized.
Meanwhile, efforts to ramp up home testing are underway. Many retailers are still unable to obtain a steady supply of home test kits. Checks at pharmacies in particular find more “out of stock” messages than tests on shelves.
Last week, Vermont took part in a pilot program with the federal government where residents were able to order home rapid antigen test kits online. Amazon.com is managing the fulfillment of the orders with deliveries by the U.S. Post Office. Ordering went live on Wednesday with 350,000 kits — two per household — snapped up in a short time. Many kits began arriving in mailboxes on Friday. State officials said another 150,000 kits will be made available for a second round of ordering soon.
The website for that program is linked on the state Health Department’s COVID-19 testing page, healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
In the schoolsSince returning to school this month after the holiday break, school officials have shifted to reporting COVID-19 cases just once daily to avoid multiple notices to families.
Last week, school was in session for four days with one day closed for severe cold temperatures. In all, 37 new cases involving staff and students contagious while at school were reported for last week. Each school had cases: Brookside Primary School had the most with 13; Harwood Union MS/HS reported 8; Crossett Brook Middle School had 5. Warren reported 4 cases, Waitsfield 3; Fayston and Moretown each had 2.
The Vermont Agency of Education announced updated guidance for schools on Jan. 14. On Monday, Harwood officials issued a lengthy memo to staff and families outlining how the new state directives will be incorporated into the district’s practices.
State guidance this year is on an advisory basis given that there is no state of emergency order in place for the Education Agency to mandate specific steps in schools.
First, the memo continues to emphasize that anyone feeling sick should stay home from school.
Next it says that the Harwood schools would adopt the state recommendation to treat all students within a class as close contacts should there be a positive case identified in the group.
The district also said it would employ much more rapid testing as the state provides an increased supply of test kits for students and staff members to use at home. A detailed diagram was included in the communication outlining steps for testing based on an individual’s vaccination status and whether or not they have symptoms.
The memo noted that school nurses were seeing cases spreading within families and it offers guidance for family members of school students when someone in the household is infected.
“We’re finding out almost 50% of positives are related to positives in a household that may not be a student,” Superintendent Brigid Nease told the school board last week.
The practice of conducting weekly PCR surveillance testing has now ended this week. That’s despite a desire by the district to continue that program which routinely caught asymptomatic cases. The district saw high participation in that weekly testing effort with more than 800 students and staff taking part, Nease said.
Nease last week told the school board that the COVID team hoped to continue surveillance testing until February break if the state would provide the supplies. On Monday Nease said that was not the case and the program would not be able to continue.
Education Secretary Dan French last week said the push to rely mainly on rapid tests was in response to the Omicron variant which spreads rapidly making PCR tests that take 24 hours at least for results less useful.
Another new step outlined in the Monday COVID update memo is that the district will provide masks for all staff and students to help reduce virus spread in school. So far KN95 masks are available for teachers, Nease said. An order for 10,000 more has been placed. “It’s our intention to make KN95 masks available for all students,” she said.
Finally, the district has adjusted its criteria for school visitors who have been required all school year to be vaccinated. As of Feb. 1, visitors will also need to show that they have received a vaccine booster shot to enter schools.
Find the latest COVID-19 school guidance on the Harwood Union district’s website homepage at HUUSD.org
