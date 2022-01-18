In a story in the Jan. 14 Waterbury Reader, Revitalizing Waterbury’s 2022 request for town funding was incomplete. The organization is requesting just over $87,000, which includes $54,765 for its economic development director position. The story noted only the economic development funding.
