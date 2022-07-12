Paul Willard is a minister retired from the Waterbury Congregational Church. He was misidentified in a story in the July 8 Waterbury Reader.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 11:30 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.