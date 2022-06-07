The company in a May 27 Waterbury Reader story about U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., touring a Waterbury manufacturing facility is KORE Solutions. Formerly Northern Reliability, it was recently acquired by KORE Power based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. KORE Solutions in Waterbury is a wholly owned subsidiary of KORE Power.
