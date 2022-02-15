The winner of last year’s Photography Shoot-Out contest has a new exhibition on view at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop titled “Nature’s Images Reimagined,” and it runs through March 5.
In this collection of nature photographs, Paul Haverstick explores the subtly of color. Using computer technology, he has reinvented ordinary photographs into spectacular color and shape fields.
Gallery owner Whitney Aldrich tells the backstory to the exhibit in the show announcement:
At the cusp of his retirement, Aldrich writes, Haverstick discovered photography as a method of preserving beautiful and interesting moments in time. Through the alteration of photographs of the natural world, this Waterbury resident said he hopes to provide a moment of wonder. He has transformed nature’s abundance into something fantastical yet familiar by simply applying a different color, vibrancy, brightness or contrast.
The images in this exhibit use the elements of stone, water, and plants and reimagines them into a collection of new images — sometimes highlighting subtle elements to elevate nature’s beauty, and other times altering them enough to make you question what the original image was!
Haverstick was the winner of the 2021 Axel’s Gallery Annual Photography Shoot-Out. Stay tuned for the announcement of this year’s Shoot-Out them, Aldrich said.
With the exception of special events, Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information online at AxelsGallery.com; 802-244-7801 or info@AxelsGallery.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.