Waterbury Center’s Grange Hall Cultural Center welcomes a production of the stage play “A Number” presented by New Britain, Connecticut’s Backyard Theater Ensemble, Friday-Sunday, May 6-8.
Directed by Teresa Langston the riveting stage play is written by the groundbreaking American playwright Caryl Churchill. Its story unfolds in unexpected ways revealing a father’s painful confrontations with his three identical sons. Cloning technology and the human spirit produce a clash of nature and nurture, bringing into question the morality of both parenthood and science.
A stark, void space allows the spotlight to fall on the harsh reality of ethical parenting in this melancholic portrayal of a man’s love for his child. .
In introducing the production, Grange Hall director Monica Callan describes the play as “a thoughtful and touching human story about emotional well-being. It’s about wanting a second chance, deserved or otherwise. It’s about being yourself, even when it’s disturbing to realize that other very similar selves are out there.”
Formerly of Fayston, Langston is a director and performer with a long list of credits across the theatrical spectrum and film, including the direction of “Red Flag,” a Sundance Film Festival contender. Now residing in Connecticut, Langston’s next directorial project will be Robert O’Hara’s “Barbecue,” in August.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 online at sevendaystickets.com or call 802-233-4168. More information: grangehallcc@gmail.com. The Grange Hall requires audience members to wear masks indoors.
