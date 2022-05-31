Waterbury Rotary’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series was scheduled to begin this Thursday, June 2, at Rusty Parker Memorial Park in downtown Waterbury. As usual, the free concerts will overlap with the Waterbury Farmers Market, held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays in the summertime. The market opened on May 26 and will run through Sept. 8.
Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers was to start off the series this week with American jazz classics, blues, swing, and funk. Both the June 2 and June 9 shows have a 5:45 p.m. start time to allow for special presentations before the music begins. Starting June 16, the concerts will start at 6 p.m. All dates have an 8:30 p.m. ending time.
This week, Revitalizing Waterbury planned to recognize Rotary for its 85 years of community service including 40 years of summer concerts and care for Rusty Parker Park since 1983. The kickoff concert was supported with an RW sponsorship grant. Next week, Rotary will highlight its partnership with the Community Band that produced the covered bandstand for the park. The rest of the summer schedule is listed below.
June 9: The Waterbury Community Band presents a 40th-anniversary concert.
June 16: Kerubo plays African folk music, Afro-pop and Afro-jazz, 6-8:30 p.m.
June 23: The John Lackard Blues Band brings the blues and grooves.
June 30: Al’s Pals present original tunes and twists on old favorites.
July 7: Men of Distinction play a mix of R&B, funk, and classic dance tunes.
July 14: 4 Play brings classic rock from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
July 21: Shellhouse plays original tunes mixed with an eclectic selection of rock ‘n’ roll classics.
July 28: Beecharmers put American roots on stage along with some bluegrass, old-time jazz, and pop.
Aug. 4: The Party Crashers’ setlist spans generations high-octane grooves.
Aug. 11: Soulshine Review is all about the Allman Brothers.
Aug. 18: Amerikana Blue plays the hits from the baby-boomer generation.
Aug. 25: The Robin Gottfried Band wraps up the series with soulful original rock.
Organizers note that the lineup could change. For the latest information, visit waterburyvtrotary.org/page/concerts online.
