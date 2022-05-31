School year’s end in sightThe 2021-22 school year has just days remaining.
Classes are back to doing end-of-year field trips and special events and graduation ceremonies are scheduled for next week. Here are a few important dates left on the school calendars.
June 2: Harwood Music presents its final concert for the year with chorus and band performances at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. The concert will be live-streamed via Mad River Television. Watch on Ch. 44 and online at mrvtv.com/live-broadcasts/live-stream.
June 3: Step-Up Day for Brookside Primary School 4th graders and Crossett Brook Middle School 8th graders to visit their new schools for next year
June 7: Harwood Art Show, 6-8 p.m. at Harwood Union High School. The community is invited to the first in-person school art show since early 2020 featuring student work from Pottery, Intro to Crafts, Jewelry Design, Art 1, Individualized Art, Graphic Design, Advanced Digital Arts, and Photography 2 classes.
June 7: Crossett Brook Middle School final concerts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The following day, June 8, the jazz band travels to Burlington Jazz Fest.
June 8: Brookside Primary School 4th grade Celebration of Learning at 12:30 p.m.
June 9: Brookside Primary School Spring Celebration at 1:30 p.m.
June 9: Crossett Brook Middle School 8th grade graduation at 6 p.m.
June 11: Harwood Union High School graduation at 10 a.m.
See school websites for more details. Links to each school site are online at HUUSD.org.
Business warns of fuel theftLast week, a business in Waterbury located on U.S. Route 2 reported to state police the theft of fuel from the gas tank of an employee’s vehicle that was parked overnight just out of sight of the company’s security cameras.
The company official who reported the incident asked that the firm not be identified. Given the vehicle size and information from its owner, the company official estimated that the culprit made off with up to 20 gallons of gasoline. He said a hole was drilled in the tank for the fuel to be removed.
“I would like to alert the public but there are fuel thieves in the area,” he said.
The business has notified neighboring property owners and will be adding additional security cameras.
Grow Compost hosts ‘soil-abration’ on Saturday
Now under new ownership by Casella, the Grow Compost facility on U.S. Route 2 in Moretown is open to the public for collecting food scraps and selling compost.
This Saturday, June 4, Casella invites the public to a “Soil-Abration” to drop off food scraps and tour the composting set-up. The event will include a live broadcast on WDEV, ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s and food from K.C.’s Bagel Cafe. There will be face-painting for kids, games, and giveaways including a drawing for a Yeti cooler.
Casella will donate $1,000 to the Waterbury Area Food Shelf and $500 to the Vermont Food Bank in connection with the event. More information online at casella.com/grow.
‘Cheese the Day’ at Cabot Annex this SaturdaySaturday is National Cheese Day and Cabot Creamery Co-operative will mark the occasion giving away grilled cheese sandwiches at “Cheese the Day” celebrations in several locations including at Cabot’s Farmers’ Store in Waterbury.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies run out), staff will be making and handing out free grilled cheese sandwiches at their annex store on Route 100 in Waterbury Center.
“Cabot wants to bring a little joy to peoples’ day by serving up everyone’s favorite food— grilled cheese! We see it as a great opportunity to bring together our farmers, our friends, and our fans. That’s really the philosophy behind ‘Cheese the Day.’ It’s about celebrating the good, connecting with others, and seeking out experiences,” said Sarah Healy, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.
Other Vermont locations for Cabot events on Saturday are Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock and Freund’s Farm Market in Canaan.
Cabot is owned by hundreds of dairy farm families in the Northeast. Many of the farms are open to the public and welcome visitors, particularly in the summer months. More information online at cabotcheese.coop/farm-trail.
Not Quite Independence Day set for June 25
Waterbury Rotary Club is set to host the Not Quite Independence Day celebration including a parade and fireworks on June 25 in downtown Waterbury.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Green Mountain Mile returns this year, with the fun run route from the Ice Center down Main Street just before the parade starts at 4 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Freedom & Unity” for attendees and participants to observe. The parade will begin at the State Office Complex and end near Dac Rowe Field.
Afterward, vendors will be set up in Rusty Parker Memorial Park with food, beer, sweets, crafts, and more. At 6 p.m., Barbie-N-Bones will play at the bandstand. Kids activities will include face painting and games. Fireworks will be set off at dusk behind the State Office Complex and be visible from all over Waterbury.
All of the NQID events are free however donations are welcome to help offset the cost of the day and support Rotary programs. More information is online at waterburyvtrotary.org/page/nqid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.