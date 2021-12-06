Carols at Waterbury Center Community Church on Sunday, Dec. 12
The Waterbury Center Community Church invites all to stop by this Sunday, Dec. 12, starting at 4 p.m. for a holiday celebration.
Listen and join in singing carols on the front lawn. Create an ornament to represent your hopes for the coming year and hang it on a tree. There will be hot cocoa and cookies.
All are welcome. Please wear a mask. The church is located on Vermont Route 100 in Waterbury Center next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
Local elves collect, answer letters to Santa
It’s that time of year when Santa and his elves are receiving and replying to letters from youngsters around the world.
In Waterbury, both U.S. Post Office locations have special collection boxes on their counters for letters addressed to Santa Claus that should NOT be stamped. Letters placed in these local Santa mailboxes WITHOUT a stamp will be handled by local elves who will be checking the boxes until Dec. 21 and making sure letters receive a reply.
Be sure to include a first and last name and the mailing address where Santa’s reply should be sent. Questions? Contact Connie Lisle at lisleconnie@gmail.com.
Also this time of year, the U.S. Postal Service continues its 100-plus year tradition to answer letters to Santa.
Operation Santa as it’s known is now online. It is set up to receive letters from children and families postmarked through Dec. 10 and match individuals wishing to reply and send gifts in response to the letters. People from around the country may participate in answering letters through Dec. 22. Details are online at uspsoperationsanta.com.
Library hosts ‘Ghost Stories on a Winter’s Night’ Dec. 15In the Victorian tradition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” the Waterbury Public Library will host a special event Wednesday, Dec. 15, for a spooky exchange of stories on a dark winter’s night.
If you’re looking for an alternative to traditional holiday celebrations, come prepared with your favorite classic ghost story or a personal experience to share and get into the spirit of the season. Library Director Rachel Muse will kick the night off with a Christmas tale and then open the floor to participants’ stories. Holiday or winter-themed stories are especially invited. This program is intended for adults and teens, starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on the second floor of the Waterbury Public Library.
One size fits many with Waterbury Bucks
To promote shopping locally, Revitalizing Waterbury continues its Waterbury Bucks certificate program that offers gift certificates valid to redeem as cash at a multitude of local businesses.
Available in denominations of $5 or $20, the certificates can be purchased at the RW office upstairs using the rear entrance at 46 S. Main St. (above Waterbury Sports) and also at Bridgeside Books.
The certificates may be redeemed at face value at more than 60 local shops, restaurants and service businesses. They offer an alternative to purchasing a gift certificate at just one business, giving the recipient a choice of where to spend them.
“Not sure if your aunt would like a book or dinner out? Or perhaps you want to say happy holidays to your child’s teacher?,” said Karen Nevin, executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury. “Giving Waterbury Bucks supports our local businesses and can be used in so many ways.”
Businesses participating in the program are listed online at discoverwaterbury.com/waterbury-bucks. When a merchant receives a certificate, it’s treated as a check and change can be given if the full amount is not used for a purchase.
Also during the holiday season through Dec. 22, RW is running its Wrap It Up and Win local shopping program with weekly prize drawings using cards stamped at local businesses.
Dasher & Cupid to visit Stowe Street Dec. 19Stowe Street merchants will host a special visit by two reindeer named Dasher and Cupid on Saturday, Dec. 19, outside near Bridgeside Books and Stowe Street Cafe.
The event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ties in with special doings at downtown shops including customer appreciation day at Stowe Street Emporium and reindeer games at Tiny Acorn. Local Girl Scouts from Troop #30228 will have handmade ornaments for sale for $2 each with proceeds going to Good Samaritan Haven in Barre.
Sponsored by Bridgeside Books, Stowe Street Cafe, Stowe Street Emporium, K.C.’s Bagel Cafe, Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop, Tabbatha Henry Designs, the American Legion Post 59, and the Vermont Reindeer Farm.
Sunday benefit kicks off Waterbury Winterfest 2022 eventsWaterbury’s signature wintertime celebration returns in January with the Wanderlust 2022 challenge starting Jan. 8 and five days of Waterbury Winterfest activities, Feb. 2-6, according to organizers.
“This winter season we fully recognize the continued need to mindfully conduct Winterfest with best-practice safety protocols and encourage everyone, more than ever, to get out and play,” said Winterfest President Roger Clapp and Secretary Brenda Caforia-Weeber in an announcement to sponsors.
The 2022 events mark the 11th year for Winterfest which usually spans a week and two weekends with daily indoor and outdoor winter-themed activities for all ages. The 2021 celebration took a different tack given the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers brainstormed dozens of activities that people were able to do on their own in family and friend groups, mostly outdoors. They dubbed it “Wanderlust” and it had a scavenger-hunt feel with prize drawings spread out over multiple weeks.
This year, organizers say they will bring the Wanderlust challenges back with some new additions, starting on Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 6. On Feb. 2, a five-day schedule of in-person activities will kick off with the goal of getting people outdoors to play, exercise and visit local businesses. Plans are coming together for broomball, ice skating, human bowling, fat-tire bike rides, snow soccer, volleyball and football; cross-country skiing and music, beer tasting, and possibly the popular wassailing event and more.
Organizers are lining up sponsors for events to assist with supporting marketing and prizes for events. For more information, email bcafweeb@gmail.com.
The first event of Winterfest happens this weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Blackback Pub is sponsoring a silent auction and sing-along on the corner of Stowe and Main Streets with proceeds directed to improving access to recreation opportunities in the Waterbury area.
