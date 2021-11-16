Giving thanks 2021 in the Waterbury Reader and Roundabout
To celebrate Thanksgiving, the Waterbury Reader and Waterbury Roundabout would like to give readers a chance to reflect on what you are thankful for this year. We will share your submissions in a special Thanksgiving collection that we will print and post online next week.
We would especially love to hear from young people — students of all ages, from pre-K through college. Drawings and photos are welcome along with letters, poems, etc.
Keep written submissions to 250 words or fewer. Photos and art should be a .jpg or .png image file. (Don’t forget a caption.) Be sure to include your name and town. For students, please tell us your grade.
Email to: waterburyroundabout@gmail.com with ‘THANKSGIVING’ in the subject line. Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, for print. Entries received through Nov. 23 would be published online only.
Children’s Literacy Foundation hosts virtual young adult lit eventThe Children’s Literacy Foundation hosts a virtual young adult literature event this Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. featuring authors, educators, and librarians.
All ages welcome to attend via Zoom to discuss recent trends in the genre, book recommendations, and how books are created. The panel includes Meg Kearney, Beth Little, Erin Moulton, and Yahira Vallario.
Kearney is author of three critically acclaimed young-adult verse novels: “The Secret of Me,” “The Girl in the Mirror,” and “When You Never Said Goodbye.” She also writes for adults, including “All Morning the Crows,” and her poetry has been featured on Poetry Daily, Ted Kooser’s “American Life in Poetry” series, and Garrison Keillor’s “A Writer’s Almanac.” The founding director of the Solstice Low-Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program in Massachusetts, Kearney lives in New Hampshire.
Little is a writer, scholar and educator currently teaching humanities at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire. Beth’s work has been published in the anthology “Somebody’s Child: Stories About Adoption,” “Eastown Fiction” and the “YA Review Network.” Her most recent piece of short fiction for young adults, “Where Did You Go?” was published in the spring 2019 edition of “Hunger Mountain.”
Moulton is an experienced novelist, librarian, and genealogical researcher. Her book titles include “Flutter,” “Tracing Stars,” and “Keepers of the Labyrinth.” She holds degrees from Emerson College, Vermont College of Fine Arts and a certificate in genealogical research from Boston University.
Vallario is a teen and children’s librarian at the Derry Public Library in New Hampshire.
This event is free and open to all. Register online at clifonline.org/events/
The nonprofit CLiF is based in Waterbury and works to cultivate a love of reading reading and writing among low-income, at-risk, and rural children up to age 12 in New Hampshire and Vermont through literacy and grant programs. More information at clifonline.org.
Pick a winner at Axel’s GalleryThe public is invited to take the photo contest entries at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop this week.
The gallery will announce the winner of its Shoot Out contest challenging local photographers to submit images around the theme of shadows. Entries are now on view at the gallery at 5 Stowe St.
Stop by to vote on your favorites before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
The winner will get a solo exhibition at Axel’s in 2022.
RW to recognize Acts of Kindness
Wishing to recognize the people in the community for their generosity, Revitalizing Waterbury has launched Waterbury Acts of Kindness – a special program to thank 25 individuals the week of Thanksgiving.
Anyone may nominate someone to acknowledge their outstanding service at a business or for their efforts or contributions to help make Waterbury a special place. Those chosen will receive a gift card to a local business.
“We see and experience it all the time – someone who stops to help, makes a bit of an effort, connects with us,” said Karen Nevin, Revitalizing Waterbury’s executive director. Acts of Kindness aims to thank those whose efforts may otherwise go unacknowledged.
Ideas for recognition include someone who provided great service at a restaurant; someone who went above and beyond as a volunteer; someone who did an otherwise thankless task, brightened your day, or did something else to help make our town a better place.
Nominees can be anyone who lives, works, or positively impacts the Waterbury community. Anyone of any age is eligible to be recognized and anyone may nominate someone.
RW will accept nominations through Nov. 21. To nominate someone, go to revitalizingwaterbury.org and click on the link to the form.
For more information, contact Nevin at karen@revitalizingwaterbury.org or 802-793-6029.
Library Giving Tree project gets under wayThe annual Waterbury Giving Tree project begins Saturday, Nov. 20, with the tree on display inside the Waterbury Public Library.
The tree will be decorated with tags bearing information to help choose a holiday gift for a child in the community. Tags will indicate the age, gender, clothing sizes, and special wishes for an anonymous child in the area. The tree will remain up through Dec. 4 or until all of the tags are taken.
Those who would like to participate but prefer not to shop may make a monetary gift and a Santa’s elf will do the shopping. Donations maybe made at the library or mailed to the local branch of Community Bank, 994 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury, VT 05676.
Library hours to visit the tree are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are required in the library.
Gifts should be returned to the Wesley United Methodist Church at 56 South Main St. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Use the church side door. Volunteers will also accept gifts to match with a child from anyone wishing to contribute who was not able to get a tag from the tree.
Grange Hall Cultural Center to screen made-in-Vermont ‘Soulmates’Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Grange Hall Cultural Center will screen the newly released independent feature film “Soulmates” written by Vermont writers and actors and shot on location in Vermont with local performers in 2018.
Viewings are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27 at 7p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 317 Howard Avenue, Waterbury Center.
Written by and starring Vermont actors Alexandra Case and Stephanie Lynn, “Soulmates” is a romantic comedy telling the story of two best friends whose friendship is tested by the arrival of a handsome stranger who works for a large maple corporation that moves into Vermont and threatens its small-town way of life.
Familiar venues used in the film’s production include Zenbarn in Waterbury and the Jericho Country Store. Local residents participated as extras in the production.
Seating for the screenings is limited. Call or email for reservations, 802-244-4168 or email grangehallcc@gmail.com. (Walk-ins welcome after those with reservations are seated.) Masks are required as is proof of COVID-19 vaccination for those 12 and over. Admission is by donation to benefit the Grange Hall Renovation Fund.
Harwood Youth Hockey kicks off bottle driveHarwood Youth Hockey has begun a season-long fundraising drive to collect returnable bottles and cans with individual teams competing to earn the honor of riding on the Fourth of July parade float.
Players in the Mites, Squirts and Peewee divisions will collect on Saturdays in the community and a drop-off site has been set up at the Ice Center rink. Donors can specify which team to credit with their contributions.
The organization will also accept cash donations via Venmo using the account @harwoodyouthhockey; it will allow donors to specify which team to credit.
To schedule a pickup or for more information, contact coach and fundraising coordinator Katie Martin at fundraiser@harwoodyouthhockey.org or 802-760-8125.
Local law firm announces new partner, new name, new lawyerA longtime downtown Waterbury law firm has announced a new partner and as a result, a new name. Darby Kolter & Roberts, LLP, now reflects the addition of Keith A. Roberts as a partner.
Roberts practices primarily in the areas of corporate law and commercial transactions. He advises for-profit and nonprofit entities in governance and day-to-day business matters and in all manner of commercial transactions including business formation, financing, leasing and purchase and sale transactions, including real estate.
Roberts has been included in the publication “Best Lawyers” in the field of corporate law since 2013 and is recognized as a top corporate/commercial lawyer in Vermont by “The Chambers USA Guide.” After starting his legal career in Boston, Roberts has practiced in northern Vermont for 17 years, joining the firm in 2020.
The firm also announced the addition of Brian Tillman who has returned to Vermont after practicing in Austin, Texas, for the past 17 years. He previously practiced law in Vermont from 1998 to 2004 after graduating from Vermont Law School. Tillman focuses on general civil litigation including personal injury and workers compensation cases and real estate. He also has extensive experience in criminal cases.
Other attorneys in the practice are Richard Darby, Mark Kolter, Alan Thorndike, Averill Laundon, E. Darby Herrington and Robert Roesler. The firm has served Vermont clients under various name iterations for more than 65 years, providing legal services to individuals, families, large and small businesses, as well as municipalities and national and regional associations. In addition to its offices at 89 S. Main St. in downtown Waterbury, the firm has an office in Stowe at 166 S. Main St. More information online at waterburystowelaw.com.
