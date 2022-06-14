-- Man cited for disorderly conduct, assault on Park Row
On Tuesday, June 7, the Vermont State Police responded to Park Row in Waterbury village for a report of a man acting violently and threatening. Troopers said they located the man, identified as Arnold Kidla, 44, and homeless on South Main Street.
According to a press release by Trooper Tylor Rancourt, while police were speaking with Kidla, he charged and struck a trooper.
Kidla was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin barracks where he was issued citations for being in violation of pretrial conditions of release, disorderly conduct, and assault. He was also transported to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for detox.
-- Library buzzing for Vermont Bee Lab visit
Why is there a honey bee hive outside the library? What is bee testing? And why are bees at risk?
On Thursday, June 23, Sydney Miller, a lab/field technician at the University of Vermont’s Bee Lab will visit the Waterbury Public Library to talk about honey bees, beekeeping in Vermont, and what exactly they do in the lab. Find out what is driving global pollinator decline of both managed and wild pollinators.
The hive located outside the library was once used by a Vermont beekeeper to house a honey bee colony. Now it is used as a “drop box” for bee samples. UVM’s Vermont Bee Lab provides free testing for beekeepers to help keep their bees healthy and learn what pests their bees may carry.
There are over 20,000 species of bees on the planet and over 300 have been documented in Vermont. There also are many threats to bees, including climate change, habitat loss, parasites, diseases and insecticides, but there are also many things you can do to help bees such as planting a bee garden with plants to provide food, water and nesting sites for bees.
The presentation is for all ages and starts at 6:30 p.m.
-- Music in the Alley, artist reception Friday
TURNmusic, Axel's Frame Shop and Gallery, and Blackback Pub have teamed up again to present three free summer Music in the Alley concerts starting this Friday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The venue is outdoors in the service alley at 5 Stowe Street beside Axel's. The first performance will be KeruBo, a singer/songwriter and Afro-Jazz artist originally from Kenya who now lives in Vermont.
KeruBo sings African folk music, Afro Pop, and Afro jazz from laments to more modern arrangements. Her style is a blend of African traditional music with inflections of Brazilian Samba/Bossanova, jazz and blues.
The other two concert dates are Friday, July 22, with the Gabe Jarett Group, and Friday, Aug.26, with the band Lovecraft.
Also this Friday is an artist reception with painter Kasey Loyer whose work has been on view at Axel's. The free event with Loyer is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. inside the gallery.
More information online at axelsgallery.com
-- Community Band to play on Tuesdays
The Waterbury Community Band has begun its summer concert season at the Waterbury Center Green.
Concerts are planned for Tuesday evenings, 7-8:30 p.m., in the little park at the intersection of Howard Avenue, Guptil Road and Maple Street, across from the Waterbury Grange.
The band will be playing marches, show music, and other concert band tunes on June 21 and 28, July 12 and 26, and Aug. 2. The public is invited. Bring chairs or blankets. New musicians also are welcome to join in - bring your instrument and music stand.
For more information, email LutherLeake@gmail.com.
