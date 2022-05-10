The Children’s Room reopens at Brookside Primary SchoolAfter being out of its space for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Children’s Room was scheduled to reopen this Wednesday, May 11, at Brookside Primary School.
“We are looking forward to seeing children, families and caretakers in the space again. Huge thank you to Brookside Primary School for support in making this happen!” said Coordinator Heather LaRocca.
In addition to reopening this week, the nonprofit is holding its annual plant sale on Friday, May 27, at Evergreen Gardens. Hours for the sale are 5-7 p.m. Evergreen donates 20% of the sales to the fundraiser.
Located in the school basement level near the cafeteria, the Children’s Room hours through the end of the school year will be Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visitors may park behind the school or on Stowe Street.
The Children’s Room serves families and caretakers with children from birth to age 6. Visitors may enter the school through either entry and must sign in at the main office. Masks are optional.
More information is online at childrensroomonline.org or the room’s facebook page.
Anything Goes at the Grange Hall on SaturdayThis Saturday, the Grange Hall Cultural Center hosts Vermont poet Geof Hewitt leading his All-Ages-Anything-Goes Slam! event starting at 7 p.m.
The evening is an opportunity for performers of all types to take the stage from poets and musicians, to jugglers and baton twirlers, choral groups, comedians, and actors.
Anyone of any age with something to share given a 5-minute time limit may sign up at the door. Judges chosen at random will determine the winner of “a humongously modest prize.”
Vermont’s reigning poetry slam champion since 2004, Hewitt recently devised the “All-Ages Anything Goes Slam!” as a way to offer performance opportunities to everyone in the community.
Hewitt has published several collections of poetry and three books of nonfiction including ”Hewitt’s Guide to Slam Poetry & Poetry Slam.” His books are for sale at bookstores and out of the trunk of his car.
The slam starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 per person, $15 for a family up to five people. Advanced tickets are available online at sevendaystickets.com. More information: grangehallcc@gmail.com or 802-244-4168.
Masks are required to be worn by all audience members. The Grange Hall is located at 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center.
Library hosts CCC historian, author on May 25In the 1930s, approximately 30 Vermont towns including Waterbury hosted Civilian Conservation Corps camps launched in March 1933 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression.
Author, historian, and retired teacher Marty Podskoch visits the Waterbury Public Library on May 25 for a presentation on the history of the CCC in Vermont starting at 6:30 p.m.
CCC camps were run by the U.S. Army and were located in many Vermont towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams. They stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted trees before disbanding in 1942 due to World War II.
Waterbury had two CCC camps. The first, established on June 9, 1933, was off North Main Street where Anderson Park is today. With approximately 200 members aged 18-25, the company did fire hazard reduction, forest stand improvement, gypsy moth and blister rust control, wildlife conservation and stream development projects. Members set up side camps to do forestry work at Camel’s Hump, Mt. Philo, Allis State Park, South Fayston; in Stowe, they did ski projects on Mt. Mansfield.
A second camp established in June 1935 with World War I veterans built the earthen dam on Little River to help prevent flooding of the Winooski River.
A retired teacher from Delhi, New York, Podskoch is the author of 11 books and currently is gathering historical information to write about CCC camps in Vermont and Massachusetts. Anyone with CCC stories, photos, etc. is invited to attend the presentation or contact Podskoch at 860-267-2442 or podscoch@comcast.net.
Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for Randolph home
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable home project to be built in Randolph.
The nonprofit is seeking individuals who live and/or work in Washington or Orange Counties. Qualified applicants would be in need of housing and able to pay a modest mortgage.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, and perpetually affordable housing for Vermonters in need of better housing. Depending on the particular site and applicant needs, the homes are either energy-efficient single unit homes or duplexes designed with separate entrances, driveways, and yards.
The current .38-acre building site is located at 41 Central St., Randolph, with room for either a single- or two-unit home. Located directly across the street from the Randolph Union High School, the property is on municipal sewer and water, and is within a 10-minute walk on sidewalks to downtown Randolph.
Application deadline is June 1. The application and more information is online at CentralVermontHabitat.org. Call or email with questions: 802-522-8611 or zach@centralvermonthabitat.org
Habitat for Humanity is an international affordable housing nonprofit that enlists volunteers to help build homes for those in need.
Mad River Chorale updates audience guidelinesDue to the high incidence of COVID-19 in the community, state-issued vaccination cards will be required for admission to the Mad River Chorale spring concerts “The Persistence of Beauty” this weekend in Waterbury and Waitsfield.
Audience members will be asked to show that they have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In addition, masks must be worn at all times, from entrance to exit of the buildings.
Concerts will be held this weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Friday’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church. Saturday’s is at 7 p.m. at the Warren United Church. Please note the different starting times.
For advance tickets or further information, visit madriverchorale.net
