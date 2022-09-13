Story time, fundraiser with Waterbury Ambulance Service
Bridgeside Books hosts members of Waterbury Ambulance Service for a storytime, Q&A, and fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ambulance team members will set up at the bookstore for a reading by an EMT of the children’s picture book, “Emergency Monster Squad” by Dave Horowitz at 11:30 a.m.
From noon to 3 p.m. ambulance members will have a show-and-tell for the public. Kids are encouraged to visit to get an up-close look at an ambulance and ask lots of questions.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase with 50% of the sales supporting fundraising for Waterbury Ambulance Service’s new ambulance station project. Waterbury Ambulance is looking to build a new station on a site along Route 100 in 2023.
CVFiber hosts online presentation on construction progress Sept. 21
CVFiber will host an online presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. to update Central Vermont residents on its progress in building a new internet fiber network.
CVFiber is one of nine nonprofit regional communications union districts in Vermont with 21 member communities including Waterbury. Its mission is to build a network for reliable affordable internet service across the region.
Construction has begun and district officials will discuss progress to date and plans to complete the project in four years. Initial work will focus on areas with slow or no Internet, with a goal of reaching 60% of the underserved in 2023 and 90% by 2025.
“We are currently navigating through all the pre-construction steps,” said Jerry Diamantides, chair of CVFiber’s Governing Board, who will host the webinar. “We are aiming to get as much work done as possible before the snow flies.”
To watch or listen to the presentation, use a link online at cvfiber.net/webinar or call in by phone at 1-689-206-9353 and use the conference ID 106165705#.
The presentation will be posted on the CVFiber website afterward. To submit a question in advance, go to cvfiber.net/contact
Community Dinner at Crossett Brook Middle School
Crossett Brook Middle School hosts its second Community Harvest Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. ahead of Back to School Night activities. In addition to dinner, the event will showcase student art, Cougar Co-Op products, and a raffle with prizes.
On the menu: salad, bread, mac and cheese, squash soup, dessert and apple cider. All food will be vegetarian. Gluten-free options will not be available.
To encourage sustainable practices, organizers encourage diners to bring their own utensils, plates, bowls, and cups. Everyone arriving with their own place setting will receive a free raffle ticket. Single-use utensils and plates will still be available if you do not bring your own.
This is a free event for families and community members but registration is required to assist with planning. Organizers ask that attendees sign up by Sept. 19 using an online form at tinyurl.com/cbmscommunitydinner.
Contact Crossett Brook sustainability teacher Kayla Henry with any questions at khenry@huusd.org
Special places inspire works at Axel’s through Oct. 8
Axel’s Gallery and Frame shop has a new duo exhibition featuring visual art by Kate Smith and Elizabeth Nelson.
“One artist is moved by emotion. The other moved by the minutiae. Both are creating art from memories of the special places where they are drawn to,” said gallery owner Whitney Aldrich in describing the show.
Smith says her pieces are influenced by where she grew up in Salcombe in Devon on the southwest coast of England, “a beautiful place that attracts many visitors, with a rich tradition of boat building and crab and lobster fishing.” The sea, sky and horizon feature prominently in Smith’s creations. “I will always be engaged by the meeting of the sea and the beach,” she writes. “Close up, my connection is to the beauty in the sometimes overlooked; worn and weathered surfaces. I’m drawn to abstracting layers of paint on boats, walls, at my feet, oxidized metal, a leaking ceiling.”
Likewise Nelson’s work is strongly influenced by her travels to and time spent in Iceland where she spent time a month in 2018 as a resident in SĺM, the Association of Icelandic Artists, an organization that supports the cultural exchange of visual artists with all countries of the world. Her work evolves with the surface, the paint and the painter connecting with the natural environment, she said, “perhaps reflecting the changing weather of Iceland, or the changing stability of the earth underneath, or my deepening shifts of perception.”
A free reception is planned for Friday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m., for gallery visitors to meet the artists, learn about their process and be inspired. Gallery regular hours are Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fast CAT dog run trials return to Dac Rowe Sept. 24-25
The Green Mountain Dog Club hosts another of its Fast CAT trial events at Dac Rowe Park, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25.
Organizers say that registrations are filling up quickly with spots just left for the Sunday heats. Spectators are welcome to attend as well.
Fast CAT – which stands for Coursing Ability Test – is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run individually chasing a lure. The official events are timed and organized and recorded by breed including mixed breeds.
This local event is a non-sanctioned fun run open to all breeds over 6 months of age and not timed. The club is looking to hold the event for enjoyment and a fundraiser, and to familiarize members and the public with it with the goal of potentially holding official timed events sanctioned by the American Kennel Club in the future.
Each dog needs a handler to release and to catch the dog. The club will have releasers available for anyone needing a second person to assist. A shorter 50-yard run will be available for dogs and handlers new to the event.
The events open both days at 9 a.m. for check-in. Saturday has heats scheduled for 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and registration is full. Sunday’s heats are at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. with spaces still available. Fee is $10 per dog, per run. To sign up, email gmdcfastcat@gmail.com.
Spectators are welcome but asked to not bring dogs that are not participating. The event will be set up near the Winooski Street entrance to the park. More information is online on the Green Mountain Dog Club’s Facebook page or contact Andy McMahan with questions at Ripanco@aol.com.
Register for Leaf Peepers Half Marathon/5K by Sept. 30
The Central Vermont Runner’s Leaf Peepers Half Marathon and 5K is set for Oct. 2 in Waterbury and registration is open through 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Organizers are planning for about 400 participants and Darn Tough is the race lead sponsor, according to Race Director Will Robens.
The race starts and finishes at the State Office Complex in downtown Waterbury and the course takes runners on a loop around Waterbury and Duxbury. The annual race is a fundraiser for Central Vermont Runners. Fees are $45 for the 5K and $65 for the half marathon.
More information and registration is online at leafpeepershalfmarathon.org
