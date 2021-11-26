Waterbury tree sale marks 31st year helping those in need
The first delivery of Christmas trees for the benefit sale at Wesley United Methodist Church on South Main Street was expected to arrive early this week.
According to Skip Flanders, an organizer of the annual event, proceeds from the sale will once again support the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, the Duxbury Elf Food Shelf, and the Waterbury Good Neighbor Fund. The trees this year are purchased from Fibonacci Acres, owned and operated by Mike and Amy Marshall-Canery in Waterbury, Flanders said.
The sale marks its 31st year of the sale started in 1991 by Ed and Robin Lemery and their family in Waterbury Center after the death of their teenage son Jason that year in a car crash. Their gesture has become a tradition that has raised thousands of dollars for the organizations that help community members feed their families and manage financial emergencies.
The setup uses an on-your-honor system. Trees are marked with tags to indicate prices. Buyers are asked to leave payment in a lockbox at the church either in cash or checks made to the Waterbury Food Shelf, Flanders said.
The annual Christmas tree sale to benefit Harwood Union High School’s sophomore class is set for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, at the Lareau Farm in Waitsfield.
Hours are Friday, 5-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until trees sell out.
Trees are supplied by a Northeast Kingdom grower and will be priced at $45 each, all sizes.
The fundraiser at American Flatbread has been happening for the past 18 years. It traditionally provides fundraising revenue for the sophomore class to use for class activities during its junior and senior years including prom, graduation, a class gift to the school upon graduation, and a senior class trip.
The location is 46 Lareau Road, home of American Flatbread.
Revitalizing Waterbury’s has several holiday efforts underway to support local businesses including the annual Wrap It Up & Win shopping promotion starting Friday, Nov. 26, with nearly 50 businesses involved. Participating merchants, restaurants, etc. will have the program’s snowman sign displayed in their windows and cards on hand for customers to take. People receive a stamp on their card when they visit participating locations. Once the card has five stamps, they can be dropped at designated locations to be included in weekly drawings in December for gift cards and other prizes. There is no limit on the number of entries. A list of participating businesses is online at DiscoverWaterbury.com/holidays.
Also online is Revitalizing Waterbury’s Very Merry Waterbury Gift Guide listing area shops, restaurants, and other businesses offering special items, offers, etc. for the holiday season. It will be updated weekly during the holiday season. In addition to its website, RW will post updates on the programs on social media at facebook.com/discoverwaterbury or instagram.com/waterburyvermont.
Library hosts ‘A Funny Program About Funny Programs’ Dec. 4
Do you remember the Saturday night lineup back in the day? Author and pop-culture historian Martin Gitlin does.
From “I Love Lucy” and “All in the Family” to “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier,” and more, Gitlin will lead a virtual trip down Memory Lane on Dec. 4 celebrating 50 years of prime-time TV comedies with “A Funny Program about Funny Programs” hosted by the Waterbury Public Library.
Gitlin will show humorous snippets from these and other popular prime-time TV shows. He’ll challenge participants with sitcom trivia and discuss the evolution of situation comedy and humor in general over the years.
Author of more than 130 books, Gitlin also is a sports culture enthusiast. He last spring joined the library for a presentation based on his book “The Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book.” Other pop-culture titles by Gitlin include “Celebration of Animation” and the “Great American Cereal Book.”
The program starts at 8 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. Registration is required. More information and the registration link can be found online at waterburypubliclibrary.com.
Vermont Fiddle Orchestra performs Dec. 4 at Barre Opera
House
The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will present its first live concert in two years Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Barre Opera House.
The orchestra will perform a variety of Northeast American and Northern European traditional tunes starting at 7 p.m. before a live audience.
The concert marks the debut of director Peter MacFarlane, who has been musical director for the past two years. The orchestra will share music learned virtually at home over the past two years as MacFarlane from his studio in Vergennes has conducted rehearsals via Zoom with more than 50 musicians. Recent rehearsals have moved to in-person at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier.
The concert program features a waltz written by MacFarlane as well as two pieces written by the orchestra’s previous director, David Kaynor, who recently passed away from ALS.
The Dec. 4 concert will have COVID-19 precautions in place. Concertgoers will need to show proof of vaccination, wear masks, and be seated in pods. The Barre Opera House also has a new ventilation system that was installed as part of recent renovations.
Orchestra members are looking forward to sharing music together in person with an audience.
Admission is by donation. More information is online at vermontfiddleorchestra.org; or email info@vermontfiddleorchestra.org.
