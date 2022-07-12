-- Vehicle reported stolen at Country Club of Vermont
Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle reported stolen on Saturday in Waterbury Center.
Sometime between 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., a dark blue Audi A3 parked at Country Club of Vermont was reported stolen, police said. The license plates on the car have the registration HWL869. Police said the vehicle belongs to Charles Baraw, 78, of Stowe.
The location of the incident was on Country Club Road just off Guptil Road.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call state police at the Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191.
-- Tools stolen at SunCommon
Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help for clues to a theft that happened in the early morning hours on July 4, at SunCommon on Vermont Route 2 in Waterbury.
Trooper Ryan Riegler said police are searching for a suspect in a grand larceny case at the solar installation company that is estimated to have happened at 3:30 a.m. on July 4. An individual was seen on security camera footage stealing tools valued at approximately $1,600, police said. Items taken include drills, impact drivers and cutting implements. It was not clear where the tools were at the time of the theft.
Troopers ask that anyone with any information that might assist with the investigation contact the state police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191.
-- Vermont Air National Guard hosts Florida crews for training
The Vermont Air National Guard in South Burlington will be hosting F-35A Lightning IIs from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida for training flights this month, according to a guard announcement this week.
The Florida crews will be visiting the 158th Fighter Wing for flight training from July 12 to 28. Scheduled take-off windows are 9:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. on weekdays from July 13 through July 28.
“We’re happy to accommodate our active-duty counterparts from Florida,” said Col. Michael Blair, commander of the 158th Operations Group. “This is a great opportunity to demonstrate interoperability within the total force.”
Also, in September, anyone interested in learning more about the Vermont F-35 group can attend a free 158th Fighter Wing open house event scheduled for Sept. 11. Attendees will see aircraft up close and learn about Vermont Army and Air National Guard missions, aircraft, vehicles and equipment. More information about the event is online at vtng22.com.
-- Share campfire stories in the library's garden
Scary stories, local legends, camping misadventures, folklore… all are fair game at the Waterbury Public Library's campfire stories event on July 27 starting at 7 p.m.
The library's Word Garden overlooking Dac Rowe Park is the setting for this family-friendly storytelling session. All are welcome, although perhaps not very little ones as some stories might be on the scary side. Organizers can't promise there won't be ghosts.
Come prepared to spread out with a blanket or chair. The library will start with a tale and open it up for participants to share their favorite stories, original or otherwise. In case of rain, it will move indoors into the library's meeting room. Questions? Contact Judi Byron at 802-244-7036 or judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com.
-- Corn hole tournament will support youth hockey
Harwood Youth Hockey Association will host a Corn Hole Tournament and fundraiser for the local youth program from noon to 5 p.m. on July 30 at Farr's Field on Rt. 2 in Waterbury.
The event is open to the public and participants are asked to register in advance. Fees are $50 for a team and $35 for an individual. There will be cash prizes for first-, second-, and third-place finishes in the tournament and also a 50/50 raffle.
The afternoon will feature other games as well such as lawn twister, can jam, Jenga and spike ball. There will be music brought by Supertunes Entertainment along with food and beverages sold by Stowe Cider and other vendors. No outside beverages or food will be permitted.
All proceeds will support the youth hockey program to fund ice time rental costs, equipment, and annual tuition. Sign up on the Harwood Youth Hockey Association website harwoodhockey.org.
-- Legion members organize memorial kids fishing derby
In memory of their avid fisherman friend, members of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 59 in Waterbury are planning to launch an annual kids fishing derby Saturday, July 23.
Registration is now open for the first annual Paul West Kids Fishing Derby to be held rain or shine at the Commodores Inn, 823 South Main Street in Stowe, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids ages 5 through 14 are invited to participate. Along with hot dogs, chips and drinks, there will be prizes for the biggest fish caught in each age group.
Participants are asked to register in advance if possible by calling Dean Thurber (802-244-7151), Albert Caron (802-244-7202) or Buffer Commo (802-244-6879) or the American Legion post (802-244-8144) by Monday, July 18.
The derby honors longtime Sons of the American Legion member Paul West for whom fishing was a favorite pastime. West passed away in June 2021.
A $10 donation is suggested.
