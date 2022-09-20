COVID-19 vaccine update from Waterbury Ambulance ServiceWaterbury Ambulance Service staff will be administering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at a variety of walk-in clinics around Central Vermont including Waterbury in the coming weeks.
The ambulance station on Guptil Road is no longer hosting regular clinics. Instead, ambulance staff are traveling to various locations. Clinics are walk-in with no appointment necessary. Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine cards to be updated. The clinics will have all vaccine primary and booster varieties available.
Some dates and locations: Berlin at 58 East View Lane. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Sundays. Morefest at Moretown Elementary School, 940 Route 100B, Moretown, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. Waitsfield United Church of Christ at 4355 Main St., Waitsfield, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waterbury Woodstock Farmers’ Market at 2802 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID vaccines are also available at health careproviders’ offices and pharmacies. More information on vaccine locations including walk-in clinics statewide is online on the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
Yard Sale to benefit Stowe Street Alley projectA special Yard Sale this weekend will benefit the effort to beautify the Stowe Street Alley in honor of the late Jack Carter.
Planned for Saturday and Sunday by Carter’s partner Ted Schulteis and friend Sarah-Lee Terrat, the sale will include collectibles, furnishings, household items and some free items that belonged to Carter. Proceeds will benefit the downtown project referred to as “Jack’s Alley” in honor of the longtime former community volunteer, merchant, public servant, and historian who died in 2021.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 89 Old Woods Road in Waterbury Center off Shaw Mansion Road to Shaw Heights.
The Children’s Room Barn Dance is backThe annual Barn Dance by The Children’s Room returns this Sunday, Sept. 25, to Beard’s Barn at 1601 Barnes Hill Road in Waterbury Center.
The nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year features hay rides, games, crafts, a pie contest, snacks and live music from the Valley Cats. Everyone is invited to bring a pie for the contest. The dance runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and admission is $20 per family. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Children’s Room is a free play space for children ages 0-6 and their parents, grandparents and caretakers located in Brookside Primary School at 47 Stowe St. The room supports families with young children by providing a space to build an informal network of peers, access local resources, and to visit a free, fun and safe place for little ones and their grownups to socialize.
Other fall programs also have resumed at The Children’s Room including Nature Explorations on Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m. at various trails in the community; Music & Movement on Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the room with songs, movement and instrument playtime; Art & Exploration on Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. On weekends, playground meetups are scheduled 10 a.m. to noon at various playgrounds in Central Vermont. Check the childrensroomonline.org calendar for locations and dates.
Children’s Room hours are Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when school is in session. The Children’s Room is online at childrensroomonline.org and on Facebook. For more information and to get on the mailing list, email childrensroom@huusd.org.
Works by ‘The Artists Among Us’ at the libraryMakerSphere presents an art show, “The Artists Among Us,” through the end of October at the Waterbury Public Library.
This family-friendly event presents works created by MakerSphere middle school students and instructors including artists Sarah-Lee Terrat of Waterbury and Julio Desmont from Burlington.
Works include drawings, paintings, collage, and ceramics that are now on view during regular library hours. Sponsors are local retailers The Tiny Acorn and Bridgeside Books. More information online at waterburypubliclibrary.com.
Emerge honors Rep. Maxine Grad, D-MoretownEmerge Vermont, the organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, honored state Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, with the 2022 Gov. Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award last weekend.
Given annually, the award honors Kunin, a former state legislator, ambassador, lieutenant governor, and Vermont’s only woman to serve as governor (1985-1991). Kunin is a founder of the Emerge organization. The recipients are Democratic Vermont women who have made significant political achievements. Criteria include focusing on mentoring and supporting women in their political, professional, and educational pursuits; working on policies that expand opportunities for others; and showing evidence that their work has an impact on the lives of other Vermonters, according to the organization.
Emerge Vermont cabinet member and former state representative Joan Lenes highlighted some of Grad’s qualifications for the honor: “As both a member and chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Vermont House, Maxine Grad has had an enormous impact on Vermonters. She has worked to protect women and children, establish same-sex marriage, extend reproductive rights, establish gun safety laws, eliminate the ‘panic defense’, and so much more.”
Grad is one of two representatives in the Washington-7 House district that covers Duxbury, Moretown, Waitsfield, Fayston and Warren. A member of the House since 2001, she is not seeking re-election this year.
Emerge says that more than a third of those who attend its trainings go on to run for office or serve on local boards and commissions. It currently counts 55 attendees serving in elected office, 25 of them in the state legislature or statewide office.
