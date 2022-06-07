--- I-89 road work may go until October
Emergency repair work along Interstate 89 between just south of Richmond Exit 11 will require one-lane traffic possibly into October, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
A new crossover to have traffic use the northbound side only for single-lane traffic in each direction opened last weekend. It diverts traffic off the southbound lanes where a sinkhole has formed due to deterioration of an aging culvert 50 feet below the surface, the agency said. The state has budgeted $10 million for the fix which is expected to be finished by the end of October, agency spokeswoman Amy Tatko said.
Funding for the project is available from agency reserves. “The transportation budget is designed to accommodate projects such as this, as sometimes infrastructure needs attention sooner than our previous monitoring has indicated,” Tatko said.
-- May was highest month for COVID-19 cases in schools
The number of COVID-19 cases in local schools last past week was the lowest reported since the end of March, while the total count for May was the highest of the school year.
According to the Harwood Unified Union School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15 cases were reported: 13 in May and two in the first days of June.
The final tally for May stands at 133 cases, surpassing January’s 118 cases. School data reflect instances where a student or staff member was contagious while at school. This Friday, June 10, is the final student day for the school year.
Waterbury Ambulance Service continues to run its testing and vaccine operation through June 25 at its station at 1721 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center. It offers vaccines 1-5 p.m. daily Monday-Saturday and 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. No appointments are necessary.
Boosters are recommended for many people who have completed their vaccine series including children ages 5 through 11 years five months after their initial vaccinations. A second booster is recommended for some individuals based on risk and age. Visit the Vermont Department of Health website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/faqs#boostershot for more details.
Testing hours at Waterbury Ambulance are: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 1-7 p.m. Thursday 1-5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals can still get a PCR test or take-home testing kits at the site. Vermont Department of Health officials have advised Vermonters to stock up on the free tests while supplies last and testing sites are open. Individuals may get up to four antigen test kits (two tests per box, for eight total), and one LAMP test per visit. Appointments for tests are recommended to ensure there is adequate supply. Schedule online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
-- American Legion post hosts June 14 blood drive
The American Legion Post 59 on Stowe Street hosts a Red Cross Blood drive on Tuesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All blood types are needed. Generally, individuals in good health age 17 and older who weigh at least 100 pounds are eligible.
This month, in honor of the new film, “Elvis,” all blood donors will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Graceland including round-trip airfare to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House with a VIP tour, a Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. June donors will also receive a $5 e-gift card from the Red Cross.
Appointments are recommended. Schedule online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. For more information, contact coordinator Shirley Dow 802-244-8442 or sddow@yahoo.com.
-- Free this weekend: State parks, historic sites, fishing
This Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, are Vermont Days with free entry to Vermont State Parks and State Historic Sites and Free Fishing Day on Saturday.
State departments of parks, fish and wildlife, along with tourism and marketing bill the weekend as an opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors by visiting a state park, exploring historic sites, or trying fishing without needed a license.
“We encourage visitors and residents alike to enjoy free admission at these wonderful destinations,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. State parks and historic sites will have free admission both days this weekend.
Saturday is also opening day for bass season. Anyone can fish the state's streams or lakes without a license. "Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for an experienced angler to be a mentor to friends who have not gone fishing before," said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “A day on the water could lead to a lifetime of great experiences and healthy local food.”
Special events around the state include the Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station. Designed for young anglers and families, this free event offers basic fishing instruction, free fishing equipment to borrow, and the chance for kids to catch trout in the hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed. More information about fishing in Vermont is online at vtfishandwildlife.com.
Waterbury Center State Park hosts a special event Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. when the Green Mountain Brass Band visits for a free concert. With more than 20 brass and percussion musicians, the band plays a variety of traditional and contemporary music, classics, show tunes, pop, jazz, rock, and marches.
More information is online at vermontdays.com
