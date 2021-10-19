Sale to benefit Waterbury Area Senior CenterQueen Esther #7, Order of the Eastern Star, hosts a sale to benefit the Waterbury Area Senior Center on 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the senior center, 14 Stowe St.
The event will include a variety of crafters including jewelry designers, pottery and hand-made wreaths.
Baked goods will feature pies and cookies, breads, baked beans and more. Vendors will include representatives with Tupperware, Pampered Chef, and Color Street Nails. Enter to win a raffle with gift items or a 50/50. Admission is free.
The organization does several community service projects each year and next is making plans for a food drive to help several area food shelves in November.
— Winter clothing giveaway Friday and Saturday
The Waterbury Center Community Church holds its annual winter clothing giveaway this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23.
A recent collection has assembled winter outerwear for children and adults to be distributed for free to all in need. The church is on Vermont Route 100 next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill. Hours for the distribution are 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
This event is free and all are welcome.
Howard Coffin presents talkThe Waterbury Historical Society’s annual meeting and program scheduled for Oct. 27 will feature Vermont Civil War historian Howard Coffin as speaker with a talk about “Vermont Women and the Civil War.”
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Steele Room at the Waterbury Municipal Center on Main Street. Coffin will discuss women’s roles during the war such as how they took on running farms, working in factories, serving as nurses and more. Details in his presentation will come from diaries and letters from women at that time.
This free program is sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council. The location is handicapped accessible and attendees are required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information, call 244-8089.
