-- Green Up Day is Saturday
Vermont Green Up Day is this Saturday, May 7.
Volunteers all around the state are needed to clean up along roadsides, near parks and schools and other public places. Information is online at GreenUpVermont.org with tips on green-ing up in each town.
In Waterbury, bags are available at the town offices and at Sunflower Market on Rt. 100. On Saturday, two drop-off locations will be accepting filled bags: the town highway garage on Guptil Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Rodney’s transfer station on River Road, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An online signup lists specific streets and locations for volunteers to note where they plan to work. Find that online on the Town of Waterbury website home page at waterburyvt.com or online at tinyurl.com/WaterburyGreenUp2022.
In Duxbury, bags are available in the black mailbox outside the town offices entry. Drop-off is at the town garage where there will be a container. Contact town coordinator Andrey Quackenbush to let her know where you plan to work: audreyq@myfairpoint.net or 802-244-7512.
-- Donor to match dance school contributions
Marking its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit, Green Mountain Performing Arts announced that donations made through May 7 will be matched by an anonymous donor.
The first $2,000 in contributions will be matched, the school’s directors announced last week.
The school serves primarily youth in Waterbury and the surrounding communities with instruction in a variety of genres of dance and performing arts through ongoing classes and camps.
The school is fundraising to pay for new flooring for its two dance studio spaces. The goal is to raise $7,000 overall. “We have spent 10 years learning, growing and dancing our hearts out on these floors and now it is time for some fresh dance floors!” the school’s announcement says.
More information is online at greenmountainperformingarts.org.
-- Abstract paintings at Axel’s, May 11-June 18
A new exhibition opening May 11 at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop will feature recent work by South Burlington landscape artist Kasey Loyer.
“An exploration of abstract paintings” will be on view through June 18.
Loyer is influenced by the shifting seasons and their ability to transform the landscape of Vermont. Taking inspiration from nature, Loyer paints atmospheric color fields with a focus on compositions and textures found in the natural landscape. They depict contrasts between sky and earth with a focus on color and composition.
Loyer studied painting at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado, where she received a BA in Visual Art with a minor in Art Therapy & Traditional Eastern Art.
Axel’s will host a reception with Loyer on June 17, 6-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. More information about the artist is online at kaseyloyerart.com. Gallery details at AxelsGallery.com.
-- Mad River Chorale presents spring concerts May 13-14
With a theme, “The Persistence of Beauty,” the Mad River Chorale presents its spring concerts on Friday, May 13, at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Saturday, May 14, at the Warren United Church.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin has designed a program including much of the singers’ favorite music for spring, with themes of happiness, positivity, rebirth, and of course, beauty. Accompanist Alison Cerutti will support the singers on piano.
The community chorus, which includes singers from 14 Central Vermont towns ranging in age from high school to their ninth decade, will be performing the music of Verdi, Randall Thompson, Mozart, and Handel.
On the recommendation of the chorale’s medical advisor, all singers will receive both PCR and rapid antigen testing before and on the days of the concerts. Depending on community spread of COVID-19 the weekend of the concert, the singers may be masked.
The audience will be required to show evidence of complete vaccination, which the State defines as one Johnson & Johnson dose or two of either Pfizer or Moderna. The audience will also be required to be masked at all times.
Please note that the start times for the two concerts are different: 7:30 p.m. in Waterbury and 7 p.m. in Warren.
For further information and advance tickets, visit madriverchorale.net or call 802-496-4781.
-- Volunteers to pack meals for Rotary’s Rise Against Hunger
The Mad River Valley and Waterbury Rotary Clubs will hold their Rise Against Hunger meal-packaging event on Saturday, May 21, at Harwood Union Middle and High School from 10 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will package complete meals of nutritious dried foods for shipment to hungry people around the world as part of a Rotary International initiative. The nutritious, rice-based meals are sent to school programs and orphanages in the developing world.
This year’s goal is to pack 15,000 meals in that short time. Seventy volunteers are needed for the effort. There are no special skills or physical ability requirements and volunteers as young as age 4 are welcome to participate (with supervision).
In addition to volunteering to assist with the packing event, community members could support the project with a financial donation to help offset the nearly $5,300 cost for the ingredients and packaging items. A donation is not required to participate, however.
For more information, email questions to bolds2006@gmail.com. Sign up to volunteer or donate online at MRVRotary.org
