Does this person look familiar? This photo is from a security camera at PK Coffee on Foundry Street where Vermont State Police say someone broke in and stole an undisclosed amount of cash early Saturday morning. The suspect is described as a white man, possibly late 20s to early 30s, clean-shaven with short hair, wearing a black cap, pullover khaki sweater and black pants. Contact the Middlesex barracks (802)-229-9191 or email the investigating trooper at Armin.Nukic@vermont.gov with tips.