VTrans urges motorists to ‘zipper merge’ at I-89 construction zone
The large culvert repair project continues, affecting traffic in both directions on Interstate 89 just south of the Richmond exit. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that in order to reduce congestion at busy times, it now is asking motorists to follow a “zipper merge” pattern when arriving at the one-lane area.
The project has resulted in a one-mile-long lane closure in both travel directions as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound lane using a crossover. The remaining two lanes handle all traffic around the work area.
The state asks drivers to use both lanes until they reach the merge point and then take turns merging into the single lane of traffic, like a zipper closing. Studies show that this practice can reduce backups, thus reducing driver frustration as both lanes continue to move slowly through the zone.
AOT Northwest Region Construction Engineer Douglas Bonneau explained: “If you are in the left lane, merge into traffic and continue on. If you are in the right lane, don’t assume that those in the left lane are trying to cut the line. Give them space to merge, and the traffic will flow as well as it can. The issue is when drivers don’t share the road, try to block other drivers, and close up the gaps in the lines to prevent merging and sharing the one lane that must be used to continue through the work zone.”
Fire department’s 9/11 blood drive is Saturday
The Waterbury Fire Department holds an annual blood drive on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
This year with the anniversary falling on a Sunday, the drive will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Street fire station.
Donors should schedule an appointment time in advance if possible. Scheduling can be done online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. The American Red Cross runs the drive and this month it will give each donor a free t-shirt as a thank you gift.
Those wishing to donate blood who cannot make the Saturday drive will find drives scheduled nearby in Montpelier at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 8, and in Stowe at the Golden Eagle Resort on Friday, Sept. 9. Details on the Red Cross website.
Let’s Make a Deal sale is Saturday in Duxbury
The Duxbury Historical Society hosts its Let’s-Make-A-Deal Yard & Bake Sale this Saturday, Sept. 10.
The annual fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Town Office and Town Garage, at 5421 Vermont Route 100.
Expect housewares, tools, linens, kitchen gadgets, books, games, arts and crafts, and much more. Historical society members donate goods to this event every year. Organizers say it’s a great sale with lots of “first time” items. The event also has a selection of home baked goods for sale.
Anyone wishing to contribute sale items or food should drop off before 8 a.m.
Ambulance service hosts concert fundraiser in Essex on Sunday
Waterbury Ambulance Service plans a fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Double E in Essex Junction to support its Station Creation Project to build a new facility next year.
The event, 4-7 p.m. at the Old Stage, features live music from The Grift rock band along with food trucks, and a silent auction.
“I’m excited for the opportunity for folks to come together to celebrate all that Waterbury Ambulance has accomplished over the last few years,” said Mark Podgwaite, executive director of Waterbury Ambulance. “We have been working hard to raise $3 million towards our new facility. We are 77% of the way to our goal with just over $700,000 left to raise. I am blown away by the kindness of our community.”
Kevin Statesir, a Waterbury resident and co-founder of The Double E, offered the venue to Waterbury Ambulance at minimal expense. “I saw the crew from Waterbury Ambulance often when I came through to get [COVID-19] tested. They were always so kind, and I have been wanting to give back to them in a meaningful way for a while now,” he said. “Contributing use of the venue is the least we could do to support this great organization who have been there for all of us.”
Auction prizes include certificates for experiences like a day at the Jay Peak waterpark, foods from Cabot Creamery, Cold Hollow Cider and Lake Champlain Chocolates, local art including a World Cow from D.J. Berry, and even an autographed Boston Red Sox baseball. Tickets: $40 for adults, $20 for kids, 7-16; kids 6 and under are free.
The ambulance service plans to build a new station along Vermont Route 100 in 2023. More information about the project and tickets for Sunday’s event are online at waterburyambulance.org.
9/11 Open House at Vermont National Guard baseThe Vermont National Guard hoss an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, demonstrations, and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.
Scheduled demonstrations include the Norwich Silent Drill Team, military K-9 exhibitions, army band concerts, a fire department “jaws of life” extraction, and other patriotic musical performances. In addition to the military displays and demonstrations, there will be both an education and job fair featuring local and regional educational institutions and employers.
“We realize that many community members have never had the opportunity to visit the air base and we don’t want to be the best kept secret in Vermont,” said Col. David Shevchik, 158th Fighter Wing commander. “This open house welcomes the public on their Vermont Guard base to interact with our professionals who are neighbors, colleagues, fellow citizens, and learn about our diverse missions and many opportunities.”
Following the open house, the public is invited to remain for the final event of the day, a 9/11 Remembrance and Retreat Ceremony at the flagpole, 3-3:30 p.m. This family- friendly event will occur rain or shine and will include a kid zone offering a variety of activities for children of all ages as well as food vendors, and covered eating and rest areas.
There is limited parking on base so complimentary shuttle buses will be available from Essex High School. Additional details, including shuttle and event schedules and maps, are online at www.vtng22.com
