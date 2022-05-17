New vet joins Waterbury Veterinary HospitalWaterbury Veterinary Hospital announced the addition of a new veterinarian to its staff.
Dr. Haley Harasimowicz joins the staff at the Waterbury Center veterinary clinic having moved from Bend, Oregon, with her husband and two young children. She has been practicing veterinary medicine for 10 years.
A graduate of Portland State University, Harasimowicz received her Veterinary Medicine degree from Oregon State University and completed an internship in critical care at West Vet in Boise, Idaho.
Her special interests include dentistry, ultrasound, and internal medicine. While she loves all creatures, she really loves small, fluffy dogs with lots of spunk. Harasimowicz will be accepting new patients of all breeds, ages and sizes. More information online at waterburyvethospital.com or call 802-244-5452.
All Things Maple and tag sale at Waterbury Center churchThe Waterbury Center Community Church will have its All Things Maple sale on Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
The popular annual sale will feature a variety of maple-themed sweet and savory treats from maple baked beans to maple pecan pies. In addition, the church will hold a Mini Tag Sale with assorted household items at bargain prices. The event is a church fundraiser.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The church is located on Vermont Route 100 next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill. For more information, call 802-244-8089.
Library hosts spring food driveStarting May 23 through June 3, the Waterbury Public Library will collect food and household staples for the Waterbury Area Food Shelf.
Patrons are invited to drop off items in collection bins at the library during regular hours. Some suggested items: toilet paper, ground coffee or K-cups, pasta sauce, cereal, snack bars, crackers, nuts, and condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, relish).
Those wishing to make a financial contribution should visit the food shelf’s website waterburycast.org/waterbury-area-food-shelf. It accepts online donations and has instructions on sending a check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.