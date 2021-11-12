WDEV staffers are in the news
WDEV Radio Vermont Group recently made announcements about two longtime staff members.
Station General Manager Steve “Corm” Cormier will be honored as an inductee to the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in December. And earlier this week, longtime staffer Kia Winchell was promoted to co-host of the Morning News Service on WDEV.
The broadcasters group recently named Cormier among those it will honor at its annual dinner in Burlington on Dec. 4. Other Hall of Fame inductees are NBC5-TV Anchor Stephanie Gorin, WCAX-TV Chief Photographer Shelly Holt-Allen and Bruce & Hobbes, WVTK’s human/canine Morning Show Team.
Cormier was chosen as a veteran Vermont broadcaster with a nearly 40-year career (a.k.a. “Corm”) on-air and in management at radio stations across the state. Cormier has been program director, sales manager, and is now general manager at Radio Vermont Group.
A WDEV veteran since 1980, Winchell has worked as the radio group’s traffic director and the voice of the Party Calendar community events segment and the Saturday Trading Post. “Kia is a vital part of WDEV. During her tenure here she has gained the support and trust of listeners,” said station owner Ken Squier in announcing her move to the morning slot.
The Morning News Service now with Winchell and Lee Kittell airs weekdays, 6-9 a.m., on WDEV AM and FM and online at wdevradio.com.
Waterbury LEAP hosts Button Up workshop Saturda
y
With winter coming, the Waterbury Local Energy Action Partnership (LEAP) is once again part of the annual Button Up Vermont campaign, which works each fall to raise awareness of the need to weatherize to save energy, money, and the planet during the heating season.
LEAP will host a free weatherization presentation with Becca White of Efficiency Vermont this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Steele Community Room at the municipal offices in Waterbury.
There’ll be donuts, cider, and information about small and big steps people can take to make their homes more comfortable for the season. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks when not eating or drinking.
LEAP Coordinator Alayna Howard also notes that Button Up Vermont offers more ways for homeowners to save money and energy this winter such as $100 rebates for completing three qualifying DIY weatherization projects and up to $650 off the purchase of ductless heat pumps. There also is an offer of up to $3,000 off comprehensive weatherization projects with financing options starting at 0% interest. Some homeowners also may qualify for free whole home weatherization services based on income eligibility, she said.
More information is online at buttonupvermont.org.
Green Up offers grants for bottle-filling stations
Green Up Vermont, the nonprofit organization that organizes the annual Green Up Day in Vermont, has announced a grant program to purchase and install water-bottle-filling stations around the state.
The program will be funded with just under $80,000 from the Chittenden Solid Waste District and it will target schools and other high-use public places where filling stations can help reduce reliance on disposable water bottles and the waste they create. The grants will fund the purchase of and up to $1,000 in installation costs for 30 Elkay Water Refill Station indoor and outdoor units.
The program funding was approved by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources in an agreement with the solid waste district after the district was found in violation of state regulations regarding disposal and handling of glass at its Williston recycling facility. “While Vermonters are very good about recycling at home and are making great strides at work, recycling ‘on-the-go’ remains a challenge,” said CSWD Executive Director Sarah Reeves. “Helping Green Up Vermont address this waste-prevention gap is right in line with our mission.”
Green Up Vermont Executive Director Kate Alberghini said she was pleased her organization could help roll out this project. “As important as Green Up Day is, it is just as important to fulfill initiatives that teach good habits for reducing waste and creating the mindset of reducing and reusing resources instead of just using disposables,” she said.
For more information about the grant program, contact Green Up Vermont at greenup@greenupvermont.org or call 802-522-7245. The grant has a one-page application with a Dec.15 deadline.
Essay contest
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 12th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 11, 2022. For more information visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion/ or call (802) 339-9834.
Scholarship contest
NEW YORK — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Students can visit www.alzfdn.org/scholarship to enter the contest. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2022. To apply, college-bound students submit an essay (1,500 words maximum) describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
