River of Light parade is Saturday
Waterbury’s 12th annual River of Light lantern parade sets off from in front of the State Office Complex at 5 p.m. sharp this Saturday, Dec. 4.
With the theme “What brings you joy?” the event invites community members to join in the parade to Dac Rowe Park carrying lanterns depicting images of their favorite things. Organizers will have sticks for carrying lanterns available at the parade start.
Parking is available at the state offices. Participants and spectators are encouraged to wear masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus. The finale at Dac Rowe will feature a bonfire, some refreshments and entertainment.
More information including instructions on how to make a simple lantern is online at ariveroflightinwaterbury.org.
Waterbury Rotary hosts Santa in the Park Dec. 11Waterbury Rotary will host its second Santa in the Park Saturday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rusty Parker Memorial Park in downtown Waterbury.
The event will be set up as a drive-through as was done last year, according to organizers. Santa will also be joined by helper elves and some special friends as well.
Kids of all ages are invited to come by to greet Santa and receive some special treats. Vehicles will queue up along Park Street and Rotarian Way to pass by Santa in his sleigh. Elves will deliver gift bags to kids from a safe distance and there will be opportunities for photos.
Mad River Chorale to perform holiday concertsThe Mad River Chorale will present its holiday concerts titled “Jubilant Reunion!” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Waitsfield United Church.
This fall’s in-person rehearsals and concerts are considered a jubilant reunion by the chorale’s conductor Mary Jane Austin, accompanist Alison Cerutti, and all the singers following three concert seasons of Zoom rehearsals and recorded online performances.
The program of varied holiday music by Haydn, Brahms, Lauridsen, André Thomas, and Irving Berlin will also include several choruses from Handel’s Messiah in addition to several Messiah solo movements by soprano Sarah Cullins and bass Erik Kroncke.
The program will not have any audience sing-alongs this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
The chorale board asks that all audience members show proof of full vaccination (with boosters recommended) and remain masked indoors. Singers are all fully vaccinated and will be tested for COVID-19 immediately before the concerts.
Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Details online at madriverchorale.net or call 802-496-4781.
Gov. Scott urges lights for the seasonGov. Phil Scott has once again called on Vermonters to decorate their homes, businesses and communities as part of the “Vermont Lights the Way” campaign to celebrate the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we started this initiative last year, it was one of the only ways for us to connect with our neighbors and communities during the holidays. I’m very grateful that we have come so far this year thanks to vaccines, and we can continue this tradition with hope and optimism before us,” the governor said. “This continues to be a great way to spread holiday cheer, goodwill and community spirit.”
Community members in Waterbury last year made a “Vermont Lights the Way” lighted sign that remains on display near the municipal offices.
People can share photos of light displays on social media using the hashtag #VTLightsTheWay. Photos will be shared through the governor’s channels and at his weekly press conferences.
The governor is also looking for Vermonters to recognize people for their acts of kindness and service by making nominations for a “Rays of Kindness” recognition. Nominations can be submitted online at governor.vermont.gov/rays-of-kindness
