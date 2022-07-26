-- Waterbury Center church holds 2nd annual Community Festival on Saturday
The Waterbury Center Community Church will host its second annual Community Festival this Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors will include a bake sale, antique sale, and homemade crafts.
There will be games for all ages, live entertainment, and free lunch with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and ice cream. Hands-on activities will include making veggie creatures.
Admission is free of charge but organizers request a non-perishable item for the Waterbury Area Food Shelf. Redeemable bottles and cans also will be collected with proceeds donated to the food shelf.
The church is located on Vermont Route 100 next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
-- Vermont’s 40th Army Band's rock group plays Waterbury Aug. 6
The Vermont Army National Guard has a rock band that the Waterbury Historical Society has booked for a concert at Rusty Parker Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The free concert features Iron Sights, Vermont’s Own 40th Army Band's rock band. Iron Sights is known for performing classic covers from artists such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Aretha Franklin, and the Doobie Brothers alongside hits from contemporary artists such as Alicia Keys and Walk the Moon.
Members of the 40th Army Band are guard members serving one weekend a month and two weeks of annual training each year in the Vermont Army National Guard.
Attendees for the Waterbury show are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to rest when not dancing to the hits. There will be free lemonade and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for refreshments. And in the event of rain, organizers say the concert will move to the gym at Brookside Primary School.
The concert is part of the historical society’s quarterly programming which offers free, public, family-friendly events. Waterbury Historical Society is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization and the keeper of the historical archives of the town. Although attendance is free of charge, donations are always appreciated as the historical society is funded primarily through the generosity of the community.
--- 'The Seagull' on stage at Unadilla Theatre in Calais
Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” directed by Jeanne Beckwith and produced by Unadilla Theatre (Vermont Theater Festival) is on stage through Sunday, July 31 at the Unadilla Theatre in Calais.
Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays with show times at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30; Sunday's matinee is at 1:30 p.m.
The play begins with a play within a play being performed on the shore of a lake. The author is young and almost impossibly idealistic and he’s crushed when the play is not well-received by his family and friends. Even worse, his first love gives her heart to a man who is having an affair with the boy’s mother. With themes of passion and jealousy, “The Seagull” contrasts ideas about the nature of art and of theater.
Audience members are welcome to bring a picnic to eat in the gardens before the show.
Tickets: $25 for adults; $10 for ages 12 and under. Pay at the door, cash or check only. To reserve tickets and for more information: unadilla.org, 802-456-8968, unadilla@pshift.com.
-- Valley Players hold auditions for fall, holiday productions
The Valley Players will hold auditions for their next shows on Sunday, Aug. 7, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Valley Players Theater on Main Street/Rt. 100 in Waitsfield.
Coming to the theater this October is “The Great Gatsby” followed by a holiday show still to be announced for December. Show dates will be weekends Oct. 7-23 for “Gatsby” and weekends Dec. 2-11 for the holiday show.
Auditions involve reading from a script and are open to all - experienced actors or those just interested in trying theater. The company welcomes actors of all gender identities to audition for any role. These two shows will be in a 1940s Live Radio Broadcast style. Sound effects will be created live on stage and, due to the style of the performance, scripts will also be used on stage.
Both shows will utilize a format with the setting being a fictional radio station, “WBFR Playhouse of the Air.” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” is adapted for the stage by Joe Landry. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters to the stage as a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.
The director would like to cast both shows with the same actors; however, everyone interested in auditioning for one show or the other should attend. The Aug. 7 auditions will be held at 4 p.m.; the Aug. 10 auditions start at 6 p.m. Contact Director Shannon Sanborn at Shannon.pitonyak@gmail.com with any questions.
-- Moose Meadow Lodge hosts Vermont Philharmonic on Aug. 14
For the first time in three years, the Vermont Philharmonic returns to the lawn of Moose Meadow Lodge on Crossett Hill in Duxbury to play a pops concert on Aug. 14.
Led by maestro and Music Director Lou Kosma, the program begins at 4 p.m. and highlights soloists from the orchestra.
Hits from stage and screen on the program will include selections from the popular musical “Hamilton” and perennial favorite “West Side Story.” The list also includes Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin,” George M. Cohan’s “Give My Regards to Broadway!” and “Brucia la terra” from Nino Rota’s score for “The Godfather.” The concert will open with Sousa’s “El Capitan” march, and close with a rousing “Stars and Stripes Forever” (listen for the piccolo solo).
Currently celebrating its 63rd Season, the Vermont Philharmonic is composed of professional and talented amateur Vermont musicians. It is Vermont’s oldest community orchestra, founded in 1959 and since 1993, its home base has been the Barre Opera House.
Located at 607 Crossett Hill Road in Duxbury, Moose Meadow Lodge has limited parking and carpooling is recommended. The grounds will open for picnicking at 3 p.m. Tickets: $20 for adults; $15 for seniors; $5 for students; $35 per family. Tickets are available at the gate or online at vermontphilharmonic.com.
Stowe Street Emporium in Waterbury is sponsoring the performance. A second summer pops concert is planned for Sept. 3 in North Hero. Details online.
