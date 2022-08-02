Classic car meet returns to Waterbury Aug. 12-14
The Vermont Auto Enthusiasts hosts its 65th Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at Farr’s Field on U.S. Route 2 in Waterbury.
Events include an automotive-themed flea market, fashion show, parade, street dance and more. Admission is $15 per person per day; kids 12 and under are free.
There will be some street closures in Waterbury on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the car parade and street dance. Main Street will be closed for the parade between Winooski Street and Park Street from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. In addition, Stowe Street between Main and Union Streets will be closed from 3:30 to 10 p.m. for the street party.
Proceeds from the show support the organization’s education programs which encourage and recognize student achievement in automotive technical programs.
More information including a complete schedule is online at vtauto.org/vermont-car-shows/antique-classic-car-meet
Early registration opens for fall Waterbury Youth SoccerEarly registration is open for Waterbury Youth Soccer’s fall recreational league for players in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Teams start play on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Kindergarten League and Grade 1-2 league run for six weeks with a jamboree on Oct. 22. Third-through-sixth grade teams go for seven weeks with the final Gary Griffith Invitational Tournament scheduled for Oct. 29.
Fees are $40 per child for the kindergarten program, $50 per child for 1st-2nd grades, and $55 for the 3rd-6th graders. Scholarships are available. Early registration ends Aug. 21 when fees increase by $10 until registration closes on Sept. 7.
Families in and around Waterbury can find details and registration information online at waterburysoccer.com.
State to drop rabies vaccine Aug. 5-13 in rural locationsThe annual rabies bait drop is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 as part of a nationally coordinated weeklong effort of the state of Vermont and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to prevent the spread of rabies – a fatal disease.
Rabies vaccine in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait that is attractive to raccoons and skunks will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Pilots control the release of bait in order to avoid residential areas. When an animal bites into the bait, it takes in the oral vaccine and will develop immunity to rabies.
Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across eight counties, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said the practice represents the best in state and federal cooperation. “This is public health at work,” Kelso said.
A deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals, rabies is most often seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get the disease. The virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. Treatment is 100% effective when given soon after a person is bitten by a rabid animal.
So far this year, 15 animals in Vermont have tested positive for rabies, four of which have been raccoons.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. “Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wild animals,” Kelson said.
If you suspect an animal may have rabies, call the Rabies Hotline: 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or 1-802-223-8697. Learn more about rabies in Vermont at: healthvermont.gov/rabies.
Montpelier’s lunchtime concerts run Thursdays through Sept. 8Montpelier Alive recently announced the return of free lunchtime concerts in the Hunger Mountain Co-Op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series.
Concerts are scheduled for Thursdays starting Aug. 4 through Sept. 8 at noon in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church at 64 State Street.
“There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon than the Brown Bag Summer Concert Series,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “Grab a lunch downtown and get out of the office (or your home office) for these fun free performances.”
This year’s lineup features several returning favorites along with new acts. More information about the artists is online at montpelieralive.com/brownbag. The schedule of artists and sponsors is:
Aug. 4: Twangtown Paramours, sponsored by Capitol Copy
Aug. 11: Big Hat No Cattle, sponsored by Woodbury Mountain Toys
Aug. 18: Ras Moshe, sponsored by Capitol Grounds and 802 Coffee
Aug. 25: The Larkspurs, co-sponsored by Central Vermont New Directions Coalition and Althea’s Attic Boutique
Sept. 1: A2VT, sponsored by People’s United, a division of M&T Bank
Sept. 8: KeruBo, sponsored by Capital Cannabis
Vermont adopts 9-8-8 phone number for mental health supportVermont has launched a new three-digit Suicide and Crisis Lifeline where callers will be immediately connected to counselors trained to provide support for individuals experiencing everything from emotional distress to a mental health crisis.
The new number – 9-8-8 – connects callers who are both experiencing challenges with their own mental health or those calling with regard to a family member, friend or someone who may need help.
Part of a national roll-out of 9-8-8, the service is free, confidential and available 24/7.
The Vermont Department of Mental Health worked to organize the new call center along with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and New York based Vibrant Emotional Health.
“When we started this process over two years ago, Vermonters who called the Lifeline were routed to call centers in nearby states,” said Mental Health Deputy Commissioner Alison Krompf, the department’s statewide lead on suicide prevention. “Now we have Vermonters who are trained and ready to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These are caring professionals who want to help.”
The line also connects with the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 9-8-8 and pressing 1. Callers who speak Spanish can press 2, and the national system provides interpretation services for over 150 additional languages.
Vermonters can also text “VT” to 741741 to get help and dial or text 833-888-2557 to connect with peer support through Pathways Vermont.
Gov. Phil Scott in announcing the new service discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health and well-being of Vermonters. “What I hope Vermonters take away from this discussion is: It’s okay to not feel okay. Because you’re not alone, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of in getting some help or just taking some time to care for yourself,” Scott said.
