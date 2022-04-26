Saturday car wash supports Harwood hoops teamsIt’s tire-changing and car wash season and Harwood Girls and Boys Basketball team players have plans for this Saturday, April 30, in downtown Waterbury to host a Car Wash Fundraiser that will feel like a party.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. players and friends will be set up at Waterbury Service Center to wash cars (including undercarriages on the lifts).
While customers wait, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks for sale, and some beef and venison jerky, too. Grab a bite and enter the 50/50 raffle while you wait (you don’t have to be there to win).
All proceeds will help buy new jerseys and team apparel. A minimum $10 donation is suggested.
Kinney Drugs hosts Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Kinney Drugs is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to host Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 30, at locations in Waterbury and Barre.
The free event offers local residents a chance to dispose of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications safely from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pharmacies will accept leftover and/or expired controlled and non-controlled medications for both humans and pets.
In addition, Kinney offers new self-service medication collection kiosks available daily during normal pharmacy business hours at both the Waterbury and Barre locations. The kiosks are not for disposal of sharps/needles (including EpiPens), medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products.
Winterfest recreation grant applications open
The Waterbury Winterfest Leadership Team has announced that its 2022 recreation grant applications are now open through May 20.
For the past decade, Waterbury Winterfest has organized and runs the annual multi-day series of winter activities and events in January and February. Proceeds from Winterfest events along with contributions from sponsors are pooled for the group’s grant program.
Waterbury area nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 to be used to improve the inclusivity of recreational opportunities for everyone in the community.
Lists of grantees from the past several years are on the Winterfest website. Some examples include support for improvements to local playing fields, equipment for youth recreational sports programs, funding for supplies for arts organizations, and amenities at local hiking and bike trails. See full lists of awards from 2018-2021 at waterburywinterfest.com/about.
The application and information about the grant program is online at waterburywinterfest.com/about/Waterbury. Requests are evaluated by a committee using a scoring system outlined on the application. Awards will be decided and grantees will be notified by May 31.
Axel’s annual Art Swap set for May 4-7
Love art but think you can’t afford it? Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop’s upcoming annual Art Swap will give customers a chance to sell and pick up second-hand art pieces.
The event allows sellers to pass along a piece of art they no longer want and buyers can acquire them for a fraction of their worth. All items will be priced at $200 or less with many under $100. The rules: Maximum of three submissions per seller; artwork must have been made by someone other than the seller; sale price must be no more than $200; artwork must be in good condition.
Sellers may choose to get 100% of sale price in store credit or 75% in cash after the sale. Drop off art work on Saturday, April 30, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pick up unsold pieces 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
More details are online at AxelsGallery.com under the Events heading.
Earth Day deal: Efficiency Vermont energy savings kits
To celebrate Earth Day and to encourage more Vermonters to use less energy in their homes, Efficiency Vermont is giving away energy savings kits.
Reducing energy use is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the items in the kits all cut energy consumption.
The free kits have a retail value of about $47, and when installed will generate a roughly equal amount in annual energy cost savings. The kits include: 10 LED bulbs (40/60/75-watt equivalents), a low-flow showerhead, two faucet aerators and either a bonus smart bulb or wildflower seed packets from American Meadows while supplies last.
“Climate change is a big problem and can feel overwhelming, but we can begin planting the seeds of change now,” said Jody Lesko, program director for Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility. “We want to help our customers feel empowered by acting locally and taking even the smallest steps to make a positive impact; because those first small steps can lead to bigger steps down the road.”
Request a kit online at efficiencyvermont.com/kits
May 13 deadline for Alchemist Opportunity Fund scholarships
Investing in college and training programs can be critically important to a successful career, but the costs can be out-of-reach for local students from moderate-income families. That’s why the Alchemist Foundation offers multi-year scholarships to 2022 graduates from Harwood Union, Stowe High School, Peoples Academy, Lamoille Union, Hazen Union High School and local tech centers.
Since 2012, the Alchemist Opportunity Fund has been awarding scholarships – 2-year college, 4-year college, and accredited training programs. Awards are up to $750 per semester and may be renewed for a total of up to $6,000 over four years.
“We want our local young folks to know that we are looking to invest in their success. Choosing to go to college or attend a training program is a big commitment, and it is expensive. We want students to know that there are some resources available to support their commitment,” said Liz Schlegel, executive director of the Alchemist Foundation, which awards and manages the scholarships.
The scholarships are awarded primarily by financial need, not academic performance, though recipients are asked to maintain a 2.5 GPA in their program and stay in touch to receive ongoing support.
The scholarship program is flexible. If recipients take time off from their school or program, their scholarship funds will be available when they return to school. Special consideration is given to students choosing programs in Vermont.
The application and full details can be found online at alchemistopportunityfund.org. The deadline for applications is May 13 and scholarship awards will be announced in early June. The Alchemist also offers the ReadyAF Award, a one-time financial award for graduates going directly into the workforce. Applications for that award are due May 20, and can be found on the website as well.
Vermont Fiddle Orchestra supports Ukraine, April 30
The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra presents its spring concert on Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.
The concert is being performed in support of the people of Ukraine. Donation baskets will be in the lobby along with information for organizations accepting monetary donations for several organizations supporting relief efforts for Ukraine.
Directed by Peter Macfarlane, the VFO will perform reels, jigs, strathspeys, marches, hornpipes and waltzes from Scotland, Wales, Breton, England, Canada (Quebecois), Shetland Isles, and Ukraine. The guest soloist will be Tim Cummings on bagpipes and whistles, performing solo tunes and numbers with the orchestra.
Admission is by donation at the door. More online at vermontfiddleorchestra.org
