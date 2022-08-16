-- Arrests made in gun theft
Vermont State Police arrested two men they say stole four guns from a Waterbury residence last month.
Trooper Ryan Riegler said police received a report on July 11 of four stolen firearms from a residence on South Main Street.
Investigation determined that 27-year-old Thomas Worden of Waterbury and Craig Leibold, 29 of East Montpelier, entered a residence and took four guns belonging to Damian Wise, 29 of Waterbury, Riegler said.
The pair later sold the firearms to an unknown individual, police said.
Information released so far does not specify the type of firearms involved, whether they have been recovered, or any details about the buyer. Riegler said additional details will be available in court documents when Worden and Leibold are arraigned.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, police issued citations to Worden and Leibold to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Sept. 22 to answer to charges of burglary, larceny, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
-- Police safely stop wrong-way I-89 driver
Early on Friday, Aug. 12, state police along with Williston police managed to safely stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in the one-lane construction zone near the Richmond exit.
Police said they received multiple calls alerting them to the wayward driver just before 1 a.m. on Friday. The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound in the southbound lane from the area of Exit 10 in Waterbury, according to Trooper Omar Bulle.
Troopers along with Williston police located the vehicle in the single southbound lane of the construction zone traveling north at mile marker 77, near Exit 11 in Richmond.
After stopping the vehicle, police said they identified the driver as 46-year-old Rebecca Rogers of South Royalton. Rogers was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to the Williston state police barracks for processing.
While at the barracks, police said Rogers intentionally damaged state property. She was issued citations for driving under the influence third offense, gross negligent operation, and unlawful mischief and was ordered held until sober, according to police. The case was to be heard in Chittenden County Superior Court.
-- Senior center has openings
The Waterbury Area Senior Center's programs are growing with an increase in clients receiving Meals on Wheels and attending in-person meals at the center.
The nonprofit organization currently has part-time paid work opportunities and flexible volunteer assignments available including an office administrator, a kitchen assistant, and meal delivery drivers. Job descriptions are online at wasca.org/jobs or call 802-244-1234 for details.
Kitchen volunteers are needed daily 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers typically are needed weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to deliver to about 10 addresses. Schedules are flexible and volunteers may also sign up to be called when a substitute is needed. More information online at wasca.org/volunteer or call 802-244-1234.
-- Reception for dual exhibition at Axel's
Another duo exhibition is set up at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop through Sept. 3 with a free reception planned for this Friday, Aug. 19.
Matt Larson and Ashley Roark have recent work on display featuring a variety of media and processes. Each finds inspiration in mark making, color blocking, graphic elements, and producing work in experimental series, explained gallery owner Whitney Aldrich.
“While Larson employs vibrant colors to capture connections between ourselves and the local landscape through memories, Roark’s approach seeks to capture a metaphorical snapshot of a fragmented moment using a palette more reminiscent of low-light film,” she said in the exhibition announcement.
Meet the artists, and learn about their processes and techniques Friday, 6-8 p.m., at the gallery at 5 Stowe St. More information online at AxelsGallery.com.
-- Music in the Alley finale Aug. 26
TurnMusic, Axel's Frame Shop and Gallery and Blackback Pub present the third and final Music in the Alley free concert of this summer 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
The event sets up in the service alley on Stowe Street in downtown Waterbury in between Axel's and Blackback.
The performance features the group Lovecraft led by drummer Andy Gagnon along with Brian Boyes on trumpet,
Evan Crandall on saxophone, bass player Kyle Saulnier, and Tom Cleary on keys.
More information online at turnmusic.org.
-- Stowe Theatre's 'The World Goes Round'
Stowe Theatre Guild presents "The World Goes Round" musical revue filled with humor, drama, and affairs of the heart on stage at the Town Hall Theater through Sept. 3.
This retrospective show features the work of the prolific songwriting team of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, whose stage musicals include "Cabaret" and "Chicago" and who penned the tune "New York, New York" made famous by Frank Sinatra.
"This show is a brilliant celebration of the magic of musical theatre," said Director Alexa Kartschoke.
Shows run from Thursday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 3, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays, there also is a 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets: $15-$20. Stowe Theatre Guild requires all patrons, volunteers, cast, and crew to be masked at all times when inside the Stowe Town Hall.
More information and ticket purchases are online at stowetheatre.com/2021/the-world-goes-round.
--- Drag Queen Story Hour Aug. 27
Bridgeside Books and The Children’s Room with a grant from Revitalizing Waterbury will host Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Performers Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer will visit Bridgeside Books to read several children’s picture books including favorites from Mo Willems and Michael Hall, sing a few songs, and share some sign language. Children’s Room volunteers will lead a crown-making activity following the storytime.
What is a Drag Queen Story Hour?
From the website of Emoji Nightmare: “Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like…drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models…These performers and storytellers will be sure to delight and captivate audience members of all ages as they share stories focused on individuality, activism, gender, creativity, expression, and social responsibility.”
Emoji Nightmare has performed in many schools, libraries, bookstores, and other venues around the state since co-founding the Vermont chapter of DQSH in 2017, including at Harwood Union High School this spring.
Organizers thank Revitalizing Waterbury for sponsoring. “All involved parties are eager to host events that engage creativity, self-expression, and positivity in the community,” said Katya d’Angelo, Bridgeside Books owner.
The all-ages event is free. More information including a list of the books involved in the performance is online at Bridgesidebooks.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.