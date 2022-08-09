Flower barrels vandalizedVolunteers with the local gardening club have reported an act of apparent vandalism that took place last weekend near the Winooski Street bridge.
Two barrel planters that sit on either side of the bridge on the Waterbury side had flower plantings ripped out.
“Yesterday the flowers in the barrels at Winooski Bridge were beautiful; this morning they are wrecked,” said volunteer Sue Johansen on Sunday.
The club member who waters the planters said the flowers were fine on Saturday, but they were destroyed on Sunday.
A River Runs Through It Garden Club each summer plants and maintains plantings around Waterbury include those at the bridge, barrels at Newton Baker Park on Stowe Street and Dac Rowe Park, as well as beds near the Main Street fire station and at the Maple Street Park in Waterbury Center.
Whoever caused the damage left the small signs in each planter that label the planters with the club name, Johansesn said. “It is mind-boggling that anyone can find fun or joy in destroying flowers, and at the same time it is very concerning that this behavior is happening in our community,” she said.
Anyone with any information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.
Young anglers try skills, luck at fishing derbyThe first annual Paul West Kids Fishing Derby brought people together at the pond at The Commodores Inn in Stowe on Saturday, July 23.
Organizers from the American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury report that a total of 13 boys and girls ranging in age from 5 to 14 years old. Three anglers were successful with catches measuring 6, 6.75 and 11 inches. Fishing was done from the banks along the pond and everyone who took part left with a prize.
Given the hot summer conditions, organizers say they may look to schedule next year’s event earlier in the season. They wished to thank the Commodores for use of the facility and the sponsors who contributed prizes, food and beverages, and volunteer efforts. The Lewis Creek Trout Hatchery in Starksboro assisted with trout stocking.
Other sponsors included: The Fly Rod Shop, Hog Island Bait, R&L Archery, Parro’s Gun Shop, Crossroads Beverage, Billings Mobil, NAPA Auto Parts, Waterbury Service Center, Duxbury Auto and Clem Despault.
August blood donors enter raffle for gasOnly 3% of the U.S. population gives blood although 62% are eligible to donate, which means there is much opportunity for community members to make a lifesaving impact.
The American Red Cross needs more donors in August to prevent a blood shortage. To thank donors, all who participate in a blood drive this month will be entered into a drawing to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value); three winners will be chosen. All will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting the RedCrossBlood.org website, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include this Saturday, Aug. 13, in Waitsfield, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, at the Masonic Lodge of Mad River #77, 4376 Main St. Next week on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury on Stowe Street hosts a drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Other opportunities this month will be held around Vermont including in Berlin, Barre, Montpelier, Essex, and Morrisville. Find times and locations online at RedCrossBlood.org
Household hazardous waste collection Aug. 20
The Mad River Resource Management Alliance will hold its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection early this year on Aug. 20 at Harwood Union High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The collection is open to residents of the alliance communities which are Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. Residents of those towns may bring pesticides, architectural oil and latex paint, and primary batteries to this event at no charge; they also may bring up to an additional 10 gallons of liquid or 10 pounds of solids at no charge. For any additional quantities, there is a charge of $5 per unit.
There is a $20 fee for anyone wishing to participate who is not a resident of an alliance community. Non-residents are not eligible for the free disposal of 10 additional units of waste.
Small businesses interested in participating must preregister by Aug. 18 to determine the disposal cost in advance. Preregister by emailing alliance Director John Malter at malterport@aol.com.
The collection also will accept mercury thermostats with a $5 rebate provided. Those disposing of mercury thermometers will receive a digital replacement, one per household. Not accepted items include: compressed gases, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosives, medical waste or radioactive waste, compact fluorescent lamps or fluorescent tubes. Questions? Contact Malter by email or call 802-244-7373.
Literacy foundation grants open through Aug. 29
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications through Aug. 29 for its fall At-Risk Grant Program.
The grants support literacy activities and book giveaways for children up to age 12 in Vermont and New Hampshire who are at risk of having low literacy skills. Eligible organizations for the grants include early childhood education centers, after school programs, parent-child programs, shelters, community centers and English Language Learner classrooms.
Each foundation program event features an interactive storytelling presentation by a CLiF representative and the opportunity for each child to take home two new books to keep. The program also supplies the grant recipient with an onsite library for children to use and an optional parent seminar to support caregivers who may not have strong literacy skills or may not be fluent English speakers.
Program Manager Jana Brown said the events are even more important now after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted learning for many children. “Early literacy skills are one of the strongest indicators of a child’s future success, and CLiF’s goal is to make reading and writing fun and engaging,” Brown said.
More information and the grant application details are online at clifonline.org/literacy-programs/at-risk-children
